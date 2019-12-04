The spirit of the Christmas season will come alive in several events over the next two weekends in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Festivities in New Roads, Livonia and Morganza will bring Yuletide celebration close to home. The event in New Roads is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, while festivities in Livonia and Morganza will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.
Here’s a rundown of the pre-Christmas activities on the slate:
• NEW ROADS: A daylong celebration will include visits with Santa, a parade, rides, games, tree lighting and live music to highlight the day’s festivities on Saturday.
“Breakfast with Santa” will kick off the day’s festivities at 10 a.m. -The event is free and open to the public.
Pictures with Santa will be available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pictures will be $5 each.
A parade will roll through the downtown area at 5 p.m. The lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. will cap the day’s festivities.
Rides, games and music will continue throughout the day. Carnival ride bracelets will be available for the midway from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
• LIVONIA – Jolly Ol’ St. Nick will make his way to town for a visit with children on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Kris Kringle will head to the Livonia Community Center for “Breakfast with Santa,” which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will be hosted by the Town of Livonia. It is free and open to the public.
• MORGANZA – Live music, train rides for kids, Christmas caroling, a gumbo cookoff and the arrival of Santa via helicopter will highlight festivities coordinated by the Morganza Cultural District at the Old Morganza High School, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
One night before the event, Pointe Coupee Relay for Life 2019 and J’s Crazy Cutz will feature a screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet kids at the event.