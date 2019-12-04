New Roads City Council members will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 17, to gauge opinions on closure of a railroad crossing in a residential area as part of an effort to improve public safety.
The council’s unanimous vote to hold the public hearing capped a lengthy discussion at the regular meeting Tuesday night in which council members could not decide the fate of the Berthier Street crossing.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The amendment would authorize Kansas City Railway Co. to close the Berthier Street crossing, providing that it first constructs – at its expense – a T-turn around the south side, which would become a dead end.
The Berthier Street crossing would be eliminated along with those already in agreement.
The other streets include Janice, Richey, Court, Pennsylvania and Oak. A T-turnaround is also planned for Janis Street.
Work on the closure of the Janis Street railroad crossing began Wednesday.
In the process, right-of-way issues on property for a connector at Berthier Street has recently put the project on hold.
Options included closure of the Janice Street crossing and leaving the Berthier Street crossing as is or changing the signal crossing from Janis Street to Berthier.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White said constituents along Berthier want the crossing closed.
Residents have lodged complaints about traffic and speeding through the neighborhood, he said.
“With the amount of traffic in that area, they’d love to see it closed,” White said.
The plan hit a roadblock when the city could not come to terms with a property owner on right-of-way for the project, which would have provided a connector between Berthier Street and West End Drive.
The city resisted further efforts to obtain the right-of-way after the property owner sought “far above the appraised value” for the lot that the city needs for access, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“I don’t feel comfortable paying for anything above appraised value,” he said.
City Attorney John Wayne Jewell, meanwhile, said the state statutes prohibit governmental entities from paying more than an appraised value for property.
Council member Joy Nelson told fellow members she did not feel comfortable about a decision without additional input from residents along Berthier Street.
“I respect that Clipper and everyone else is in agreement with closing Berthier, and when the first public hearing was held, I was not on the council,” she said.
“Is there some type of way to survey the residents, look out for their best interests and make sure they have no discrepancies or opposition?”
The original agreement included a price tag between $2 million and $3 million for the project.
The project began three years ago under then-Mayor Robert Myer.
planned for Janis Street.
Work on the closure of the Janis Street railroad crossing began Wednesday.
In the process, right-of-way issues on property for a connector at Berthier Street has recently put the project on hold.
Options included closure of the Janice Street crossing and leaving the Berthier Street crossing as is or changing the signal crossing from Janice Street to Berthier.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White said constituents along Berthier want the crossing closed.
Residents have lodged complaints about traffic and speeding through the neighborhood, he said.
“With the amount of traffic in that area, they’d love to see it closed,” White said.
The plan hit a roadblock when the city could not come to terms with a property owner on right-of-way for the project, which would have provided a connector between Berthier Street and West End Drive.
The city resisted further efforts to obtain the right-of-way after the property owner sought “far above the appraised value” for the lot that the city needs for access, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“I don’t feel comfortable paying for anything above appraised value,” he said.
City Attorney John Wayne Jewell, meanwhile, said the state statutes prohibit governmental entities from paying more than an appraised value for property.
Council member Joy Nelson told fellow members she did not feel comfortable about a decision without additional input from residents along Berthier Street.
“I respect that Clipper and everyone else is in agreement with closing Berthier, and when the first public hearing was held, I was not on the council,” she said.
“Is there some type of way to survey the residents, look out for their best interests and make sure they have no discrepancies or opposition?”
The original agreement included a price tag between $2 million and $3 million for the project.
The project began three years ago under then-Mayor Robert Meyer.
planned for Janis Street.
Work on the closure of the Janis Street railroad crossing began Wednesday.
In the process, right-of-way issues on property for a connector at Berthier Street has recently put the project on hold.
Options included closure of the Janice Street crossing and leaving the Berthier Street crossing as is or changing the signal crossing from Janis Street to Berthier.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White said constituents along Berthier want the crossing closed.
Residents have lodged complaints about traffic and speeding through the neighborhood, he said.
“With the amount of traffic in that area, they’d love to see it closed,” White said.
The plan hit a roadblock when the city could not come to terms with a property owner on right-of-way for the project, which would have provided a connector between Berthier Street and West End Drive.
The city resisted further efforts to obtain the right-of-way after the property owner sought “far above the appraised value” for the lot that the city needs for access, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“I don’t feel comfortable paying for anything above appraised value,” he said.
City Attorney John Wayne Jewell, meanwhile, said the state statutes prohibit governmental entities from paying more than an appraised value for property.
Council member Joy Nelson told fellow members she did not feel comfortable about a decision without additional input from residents along Berthier Street.
“I respect that Clipper and everyone else is in agreement with closing Berthier, and when the first public hearing was held, I was not on the council,” she said.
“Is there some type of way to survey the residents, look out for their best interests and make sure they have no discrepancies or opposition?”
The original agreement included a price tag between $2 million and $3 million for the project.
The project began three years ago under then-Mayor Robert Meyer.
planned for Janis Street.
Work on the closure of the Janis Street railroad crossing began Wednesday.
In the process, right-of-way issues on property for a connector at Berthier Street has recently put the project on hold.
Options included closure of the Janice Street crossing and leaving the Berthier Street crossing as is or changing the signal crossing from Janice Street to Berthier.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White said constituents along Berthier want the crossing closed.
Residents have lodged complaints about traffic and speeding through the neighborhood, he said.
“With the amount of traffic in that area, they’d love to see it closed,” White said.
The plan hit a roadblock when the city could not come to terms with a property owner on right-of-way for the project, which would have provided a connector between Berthier Street and West End Drive.
The city resisted further efforts to obtain the right-of-way after the property owner sought “far above the appraised value” for the lot that the city needs for access, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“I don’t feel comfortable paying for anything above appraised value,” he said.
City Attorney John Wayne Jewell, meanwhile, said the state statutes prohibit governmental entities from paying more than an appraised value for property.
Council member Joy Nelson told fellow members she did not feel comfortable about a decision without additional input from residents along Berthier Street.
“I respect that Clipper and everyone else is in agreement with closing Berthier, and when the first public hearing was held, I was not on the council,” she said.
“Is there some type of way to survey the residents, look out for their best interests and make sure they have no discrepancies or opposition?”
The original agreement included a price tag between $2 million and $3 million for the project.
The project began three years ago under then-Mayor Robert Myer.