BATON ROUGE -- Six more confirmed cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 114, while one more confirmed fatality brought the death toll to 17, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Tuesday.
The state case total reached 29,996, up 303 from Monday. The death toll incresed to 2,042.
The statistics were culled from results of more than 188,000 tests – 8,616 by the state and 179,615 by commercial labs.
The in-hospital count and number of patients on ventilators continues to improve, with a drop to 1,512 in hospitals, along with 194 on ventilators.
NURSING HOMES
COVID-19 cases have been reported by 176 nursing homes and 87 other adult residential facilities in Louisiana. A total of 3,133 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and a total of 417 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. A total of 688 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and 50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. There are 279 licensed and certified nursing homes and 157 adult residential care providers in Louisiana.
The Department will update the number of adult residential facilities with COVID-19 cases, the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
NEARBY PARISHES
-- East Baton Rouge: 2,175 cases, 163 deaths.
--Ascension: 657 cases, 40 deaths.
--Iberville Parish: 484 cases, 32 deaths.
--St. Martin: 247 cases, 19 deaths.
--Livingston: 247 cases, 18 deaths.
--St. Landry: 198 cases, 47 deaths.
--East Feliciana: 131 cases, 16 deaths.
--West Baton Rouge: 115 cases, 23 deaths
--Avoyelles: 73 cases, seven deaths.
--West Feliciana: 156 cases, four deaths.
--St. Helena: 32 cases, one death.
METROPOLITAN STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,575 cases, 453 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,3491 cases, 381 deaths.
Caddo: 1,639 cases, 123 deaths.
Ouachita: 793 cases, 22 deaths.
Lafayette: 473 cases, 20 deaths.
Calcasieu: 470 cases, 34 deaths.
Rapides: 308 cases, 11 deaths.