Mardi Gras celebrations this year will not include paradegoers who celebrate in downtown New Roads with a beer in hand, but bars will be open for business.
Pointe Coupee Parish bars reopened their doors last week after the percent positivity rating on COVID-19 testing remained below 5 percent for two consecutive weeks.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal gave the official go-ahead after Pointe Coupee Parish registered a 4.00 percent positivity rate the week of Jan. 21-27 and 2.00 for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
The 2.00 tally tied with the Madison Parish, east of Monroe, for the lowest percent positivity in the state that week.
“At this point in time, it looks like things are trending the right direction, and that’s good news,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. “We may see those numbers go down as more people get vaccinated.”
A spike led to closure of the bars after the holidays after they had reopened in early October.
Meanwhile, the state will remain in the Phase 2 order another 28 days.
The regulations allow bars and lounges to open at 25 percent of their capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity.
Places of worship can allow 75 percent of their capacity.
Gyms, retail businesses and barber shops are allowed to operate at 50 percent of capacity.