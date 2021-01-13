Phase 2 restrictions will remain in effect four more weeks, based on the ongoing spike in positive cases of coronavirus and a dwindling number of available beds in hospitals statewide.
The executive order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Tuesday, Jan. 12, went into effect as hospitalizations reached 2,035 statewide, with ventilators required for 244 of those COVID-19 patients.
The latest spike came two weeks after the Christmas holiday. He cited large Yuletide gatherings as a key component in the increase.
“What we are seeing is a huge spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the state, putting us in a dangerous position where we are seeing major stress on our health care systems,” Edwards said in a briefing Tuesday at the state Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“Mitigation measures do work but only to the extent that people follow them.”
He urged residents to take advantage of opportunities to work from home and available technology in efforts to stop the spread.
The vaccines that became available to sectors of the general public at the start of the year will be the key to an end of the virus, Edwards said.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, although right now we’re in a very dark place as is the rest of the country, but that light is the vaccine,” he said.
“It’s safe, effective, very few significantly impacted individuals as far as side effects.”
Mitigation must still play the biggest role, even as “COVID fatigue” becomes a bigger part of the equation, Edwards said.
“These continued mitigation measures are completely necessary, but they only work if people follow them.
“Informal social gatherings are the biggest culprit right now and people need to understand that you should not be spending time with those outside of your household unless it is absolutely necessary,” Edwards said.
“We also strongly recommend that any employer, who can, should have their employees work from home whenever possible. We are very fortunate to live in a time when we have the technology to do many things from the safety of our own home that wouldn’t have been possible just a few years ago. Let’s take advantage of that technology in order to slow the spread.
Louisiana’s COVID-19 restrictions include:
• Louisianians are encouraged to avoid gatherings of individuals not part of their households.
• Businesses, private and public sectors, should have as many employees work from home as they can.
• Restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.
• For bars in parishes above 5 percent positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 50 people.
Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery is still allowed.
• Retail businesses may open at 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
• Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.
• Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.
• Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
• Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of capacity.
• Indoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.
• Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.
• All sporting events will be capped at 25 percent capacity.