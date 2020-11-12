BATON ROUGE – A lawsuit filed Oct. 26 in 19th Judicial District Court on behalf of Gov. John Bel Edwards challenges the petition by House Republicans to force an end to the public health emergency proclamations for COVID-19.
The suit – listed as “Gov. John Bel Edwards versus Louisiana State Legislature, Louisiana House of Representatives and (Speaker of the House) Clay Schexnayder” asks the court to declare unconstitutional the House’s attempt to end the emergency because the Legislature did not consult the public health authority, the Louisiana Department of Health.
“It’s reckless, dangerous, irresponsible and I’ll also say it’s unconstitutional,” Edwards said. “The Louisiana Constitution does not allow for one chamber of the Legislature to overturn a public health emergency issued by a governor.”
Sixty-five of the 73 House Republicans signed the petition, which challenged the governor’s authority to issue restrictions on Louisiana residents and businesses.
“At no time since the start of the pandemic has the governor taken meaningful steps to address legislative concerns in any substantive way,” according to the release. “The Legislature will make no apologies for simply standing up for the people we collectively represent.
“The House has exhausted every available legislative remedy and has been left with no other option but to exercise its legislative right to terminate the Governor’s emergency order.”
The release adds the Legislature has been assured by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry that its actions are lawful and constitutional.
According to the petition, the termination of Proclamation 134 JBE 2020 will have no effect on the continuation of hurricane-related emergency declarations.
The petition would terminate the emergency proclamation effective upon receipt of the petition by the governor for seven days.
Edwards, in a news conference, emphasized all mitigation measures remain in place. The state constitution does not allow one body to legislate alone, he said.
“The House of Representatives is not the Legislature – it’s a co-equal and independent branch to the governor, but not the House,” Edwards said.
“It has to operate without exception at least with a two-thirds majority by each body. A simple majority by one body does not cut the mustard. “
The petition would make Louisiana the only state in the nation without a public health emergency.