Three races are on the ballot for Justice of the Peace in Pointe Coupee Parish.
An election in District 5, which covers the Jarreau area, pits Brett Aguillard, an independent, against Crystal Guillory, who has no party affiliation.
In District 8, Democrats Claiborne Ashford and Gloria Harris will vie for the District 8 seat, which serves the New Roads area.
Meanwhile, Justin Deville, an Independent from Ventress, will run against Kevin “Gismo” St. Cyr, a New Roads candidate with no party affiliation.
Justices of the Peace who went unopposed were Chuck Lemoine in District 1, Sharon Carroll Hebert in District 2 (Batchelor), George “Doll Baby” Molex III in District 3 (Morganza), Mark Aguillard in District 4 (Jarreau), J. Randy Guidroz in District 9 (Ventress) and Arleen Zito in District 11 (New Roads).
ABOUT THE OFFICE:
Louisiana has approximately 390 justice of the peace courts, which have original jurisdiction in civil cases up to $5,000.
According to the state constitution, they have limited jurisdiction over certain types of civil cases such as tort, contract, real property rights and small claims, up to $2,000.
In Louisiana, they share jurisdiction with some civil cases with district courts. They also work with non-felony cases that involve traffic and other violations. But they cannot hear cases on real estate suits, right to public office, divorce proceedings, executory proceedings or suits against public bodies. They hold preliminary hearings in most criminal cases, but they do not hold jury trials.
Justices of the Peace serve in 63 of the state’s 64 parishes. Orleans is the only parish which does not utilizes Justices of the Peace. The Pointe Coupee Parish Council may appoint temporary officeholders for five of the six districts that did not draw qualifiers in the election.