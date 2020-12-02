SHREVEPORT – The end of the first quarter brought hope that Livonia could possibly win its first-round berth in the Class 4A non-select playoffs, but a roadblock loomed for the Wildcats.
The fate of Livonia’s 2020 season became certain when Huntington amassed five touchdowns across the second and third quarters for a 42-7 win in first-round Class 4A playoff action before an extremely sparse crowd at the 65,000-seat Independence Stadium.
Treylin Whaley’s 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter marked the lone touchdown for the Wildcats, whose season ended 5-4 and 2-2 in district under first-year head coach Josh Laborde.
Whaley’s dash downfield followed a Marcus Taylor 15-yard fumble recovery that put the Raiders ahead 35-0.
“We had a lot going against this, but our kids never stopped,” Laborde said. “We dressed out 28 guys, and we had guys playing hurt and got battered through stuff, plus it took us four hours to get here today.
“But we’ve been here, and now we have something to build on, and these seniors left something we can grow upon,” he said. “My heart breaks for these seniors, good young men and I’m really going miss them. I wish them the best.”
A fumble at the Huntington 24-yard line stopped Livonia’s opening drive. The Wildcats started their first possession at midfield and progressed on carries by Devontae Leonard and quarterback Avery Walker, along with a face mask penalty against the Raiders.
Huntington gained only eight yards on its first drive before the Wildcats gained possession off a fumble recovery.
Livonia regained possession when Brenton Parker intercepted a pass from Raider quarterback J’rell Joseph at midfield. The Raiders retaliated when they got the ball back off a Walker interception, which they cashed in for a 74-yard run by Demajah Riley at the start of the second quarter.
A Joseph 12-yard keeper put the Raiders ahead 14-0 at halftime.
Riley’s 5-yard run, along with a Taylor 15-yard and a Zyron Claville 8-yard scamper put the Raiders ahead 35-0 in the third, just before Whaley’s kickoff return TD. Riley scored 6-yard TD in the fourth capped scoring for the Raiders.
Laborde moved Walker to wide receiver and gave sophomore John Cato playing time in the second half.
“We were just trying something different,” Laborde said. “Avery is a good young man, natural receiver who has done everything we asked. He has a chance to get awards at the end of the year.”
Consistency played the biggest part of the win for No. 9-seeded Huntington, according to Raiders head coach Stephen Dennis.
“We played consistent, four strong quarters of football … and that’s what we’re proud of,” he said. “This was my fourth year in the program and my first senior group is the one that has been with me since I started here four years ago, so to see them play a complete game and just continue to stack bricks … that’s what I’m most proud of.
“As for Livonia, Coach LaBorde has done a good job with them and those guys played their tails off for four full quarters, and they have a lot to build on,” Dennis said. “I’m very impressed with the discipline of their team.”
Huntington travels to Plaquemine on Friday to face a Green Devil squad that breezed past Belaire 48-0.
The trip to Shreveport gave the Wildcats a chance to play at the home of the Independence Bowl, which put players in a collegiate stadium. Laborde hopes last week’s opportunity keeps this team hungry for more of those chances.
“We had the athletes but now it’s about having a great opportunity, build the program and get more players to be a part of our family,” Laborde said. “This is a great venue, one of the best venues in Louisiana, and we were here.
“A lot of teams packed their stuff a week ago, and we got to play Thanksgiving week, but only one team at the end of the year will keep celebrating,” he said. “It’s hard to understand for these young men right now because their heart and soul were so into this.”