An attempt to end a rental agreement for the previous police station fizzled during last week’s meeting of the New Roads City Council.
Mayor Cornell Dukes and Mayor Pro Tem Theron Smith disagreed on the fate of the building on Fifth Street, which formerly served as police headquarters.
The city shares space in a building on Hospital Road that also houses the Criminal Investigation Division and Registrar of Voters Office for Pointe Coupee Parish government.
Smith asked for an audit of surplus equipment to determine if it was necessary to continue renting the building.
Dukes said he did not want to end the $500 per month rental agreement for the building, owned by Don Cazayoux.
Smith argued it was $6,000 per year the city could spend elsewhere.
“I made a very prudent decision to utilize this space right off New Roads Street in the heart of our community, and it’s money well spent,” Dukes said.
“We’re maintaining the surroundings and storing any property we may have.”
Smith said he opposes a lease of the building now that the city entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement that costs $1,250 per month, along with half of the utility costs.
“It doesn’t make financial sense,” he said.
Smith said he does not think the city would need the extra space with another building.
He suggested purchase of a storage building to accommodate the surplus items.
Dukes disagreed.
“What we do not need is vacant property in the middle of the city,” he said.
Councilmen Kirk “Clipper” White and Kurt Kellerman have said they believe the city should conduct an inventory of surplus items before it commits to continued use of the facility.
“You can’t say if we don’t rent it, nobody will rent it,” White said. “I agree with the motion to inventory what’s there.”