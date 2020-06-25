Not everything we see is black or white.
Some may consider the aforementioned sentence inappropriate in these turbulent times, but some entities see the move from negative racial stereotypes from a different color.
It’s green.
Quaker Oats announced last week it would rename its Aunt Jemima product line.
The name change will end the brand name for its pancakes, syrup and other breakfast items it began in 1889.
On the same day, Mars Inc., makers of Uncle Ben’s Rice, announced it would change the name and logo of the product which was introduced in 1943.
Not to be outdone, Dreyer’s decided it would eliminate its “Eskimo Pie” brand name on grounds that it was derogatory.
It goes without question that all three items played into old, demeaning racial stereotypes.
The great-grandchildren of Nancy Green have said that the name change would demean the legacy as a former slave who operated pancake-cooking displays in county fairs around the turn of the century.
Maybe so, but her likeness with most of the general public reflects that of a portly antebellum maid from the era of slavery.
The likeness evolved from the stereotype used much of the 20th century to a different likeness by the early 1990s.
Even so, the negative image did not fade.
A spokesman for Quaker Oats said last week the company opted for the brand change “to make progress toward racial equality.”
It sounds syrupy sweet, and more akin to phrases one would hear in Public Relations 101.
The question missing from the discussion: Are these rebranding efforts a really about racial equality.
In a word, no.
It sounds more like a demand from stockholders and fear from the corporate brass.
They worry about a boycott – a peaceful form of demonstration – and it’s the loss money that stirred up this decision.
Parent companies of other brand names on the chopping block quickly jumped on the bandwagon out of the same fears.
Maybe they had a change of heart.
But what took so long?
Talk of negative racial stereotypes did not come out of nowhere over the last month.
In fact, the consciousness of those images has taken shape over decades.
One of the best examples came in 1966, when the TV version of the 1930s radio show “Amos & Andy” – a sitcom rife with negative racial stereotypes – was withdrawn from syndication.
It didn’t bring an end to the caricatures we’ve seen, for products from Aunt Jemima and others, which have remained prominent in the retail marketplace.
The latest round of pushes to end those stereotypes likely stemmed from fears that boycotts of the product could send stocks tumbling at a time when much of the economy is on very shaky ground.
If it was such a negative stereotype, why didn’t these companies eliminate those trademarks years ago?
Nobody of any ethnicity or nationality should be judged by stereotypes.
It’s even worse when companies made billions off those images.
It’s the threat to the “almighty green” that fueled the engine of change.