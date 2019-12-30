L et the New Year’s resolutions begin. It’s a new year, so become a new you. As 2020 begins, remember, there are 365 days in one year, so you have 365 opportunities to make new changes.
Staying focused and following through can be easier if you incorporate a heavenly perspective when making and attaining these goals.
Lean on God and ask Him for help each morning before you rise, and again in the evening before you retire.
When you ask, God will help you find the best solution, and your goals are easier to achieve.
Scripture confirms this in James 1:5, “If you want to know what God wants you to do, ask him, and he will gladly tell you, for he is always ready to give a bountiful supply of wisdom to all who ask him; he will not resent it.”
Once you have decided on a New Year’s resolution, consider adding a Scripture that aligns with your goal and include it in your morning and evening prayers.
For example, if eating healthier is your resolution for 2020, then add this Scripture with your prayers, 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price.
Therefore, honor God with your bodies.” And 1 Corinthians 10:31, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”
Print out the Scriptures and find pictures of your goals in magazines or on the Internet. Cut the images out and glue all of them to a poster board.
Display this ‘Vision Board’ somewhere in your home or office. Seeing and reading them every day serves as a reminder to take action towards them.
Not only addressing your physical health but also improving your spiritual health may be your New Year’s resolution.
Thinking positive and staying positive can be a challenge if you don’t make conscious changes.
If you discover others are pulling you down, consider keeping those toxic people at arm’s length.
Choosing to surround yourself with positive people will help you keep your spirits high.
Reading from Psalms and repeating positive affirmations will keep your mind attuned and focused on a new heavenly perspective.
Remember Philippians 4:8, “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.”
When you change the way you think about things, the things you think about change.
Finally, service to others may be on the top of your resolution list.
Being a positive force in your family, workplace and community by serving others in any capacity is very rewarding, and it pleases God.
1 Peter 4:10-11 confirms this, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power forever and ever. Amen.”
New changes in the way you eat, think, and live are always easier to achieve if approached from a heavenly perspective.
Until next week, have a truly blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.