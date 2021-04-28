“When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of their troubles.” (Palm 34:17)
For anyone who is suffering from anxiety, pray these words out loud:
Heavenly Father, I kneel and present myself before You. I’ve allowed life to run me instead of You, so with a humble heart, I pray these words.
Lord God, I feel anxious and worried. I am living in fear, and I’m suffering. I don’t know why this is happening or how to resolve it, but I know You can.
Jesus, here I am. I surrender. I’m asking for Your help. I can no longer do this alone. Hold my hand and walk me through this challenging journey.
Lord, pull me off this darkened path. It is crippling me. Rid me of these feelings of impending doom. Forgive me for withdrawing from You. Pardon me for hiding from family and avoiding my friends. Holy Spirit, blow a fresh wind through my life. And lead me to the path that shimmers the brightest.
Instead of fatigue, fill me with energy and vigor.
Instead of lack-of-concentration, help me focus.
Break off my restlessness with peace and tranquility.
Lift the veil of internal trembling until I’m steady, stabilized, and still.
Shower me with Your majestic love. And give me hope and a future.
I need You by my side. I’m hanging off a cliff. Place Your mighty hands around me, and carefully protect my life.
Replace each unwanted, racing thought with goodness and calm within. Lord, dim my hyper-vigilance. It’s debilitating. I’m utterly worn out. I’m very close to giving in.
End my nausea and indigestion. God help me live again!
Take me out of this valley and set me high upon a hill. Shine Your Light through me and restore my soul within.
Place a pillow of peace beneath my head, so I’ll have sweet sleep tonight. Then wake me at daybreak and guide me to Your everlasting Light.
Hold me in Your loving hands and mend each cell within me, or led me to an earthly physician to solve this grave mystery.
Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
