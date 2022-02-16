“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12:1-2).
Because I love God, I am willing to live a sacrificial life. Paul references these verses from the standard of the Old Covenant, where God required the Jewish offeror of a sacrifice not to bring just any animal, but his best.
Likewise, the Apostle instructs the New Covenant believer to be of the same mind and heart. For God, through Christ Jesus, has given us the immeasurable gift of grace and now our response to that great love is presenting ourselves to God holy and acceptable, totally prepared to be consumed in service to Him.
“Because I love God, I will give Him all of me, in surrendered praise and adoration. Because I love God, I am able to turn the other cheek, to love my enemies, bless those who curse me, do good to those who hate me and pray for those who spitefully use me and persecute me, that l may be a son of our Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew5:44-45).
Because we love God, we can be patient and kind, living above arrogance and rudeness, not envying, nor boasting, no longer insisting on our own way, nor being resentful when things don’t go the way we want. God has so caused His love to dwell within us that we do not rejoice in wrong, but in the truth.
And now, through the love of God in Christ, we are able to bear all things, believe all things the Father has spoken, hope all things, and endure all things. We are able to live, all for Jesus.