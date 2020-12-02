John 8:31-32 says, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”
All of the facets of God are so vast that He should not be contained to a shelf or a box. If you’ve placed God in a box, open the lid and let him out. There is freedom in God through the knowledge of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
I pray these words from above will help open the box, and set you free:
Holy Spirit, gather up Your winds,
And wake me to my core.
Blow Your gusts upon me
So I’ll break free with You once more.
Please take the end of this tightrope
And wobble it where I stand
So I’ll stop confining you to this God-box,
and willfully take Your hand.
Dust off the steps before me,
Brush the off this tiny rope,
My feet hurt from walking this fine line
I’m ready to find Truth and Hope.
I’m casting off this balancing bar.
I’ll hurl it to the floor.
Just show a place for me to land,
So I’ll feel safe and sure.
Then, I see the pools below me.
Aqua-blue waters call my name.
I release myself in a free-fall,
Plunging straight into Your heart again.
Your cool waters flow right through me.
Without limits; swimming in and flushing out,
Tightropes no longer bind me,
With You I’m free and flourish all about.
