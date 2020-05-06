The fear of spreading Covid-19 caused the United States and the entire world to shut down. In many American homes, before the virus struck, busyness had become a distraction to intimacy.
Busyness may not start out as an intentional distraction but can become one. As the breadwinner finds him or herself lost in the idea of seeking to achieve the American dream, many times, intimate relationships begin to wane. Work demands can become an easy distraction by keeping the employed spouse busy by going to work early and coming home late. But it’s not only the working spouse who can be distracted; the non-working spouse can find his or herself caught up in the same cycle of busyness as well. Distractions that deter intimacy look like: devoting too much time to hobbies, watching TV, or attending too many sporting events. Another example is too much time spent volunteering, shopping, hunting, or fishing.
Did you know this issue of busyness has been an ongoing problem, even in biblical days? The best example is found in Luke 10:38-42, “Jesus entered a village. And a woman named Martha welcomed Him into her house. And she had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet and listened to his teaching. But Martha was distracted with much serving. And she went up to Him and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to serve alone? Tell her then to help me.” But the Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and troubled about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”
Covid-19 has allowed America and the world to reevaluate how we use our time. As America faced the unknowns of the shutdown, many families bonded together. A silver lining was discovered and it revealed that God and family are the most important. This season in history has provided families with the opportunity to slow down and spend more time together. Many relationships that had become stagnant and clouded with the disease of busyness are now reviving. Together, families are praying, walking, and playing board games again. Other simple activities like fishing, cooking, and working on puzzles have begun to heal the temperaments and minds within the family and mend their relationships. Spending intimate time together and making special memories has resurrected, restored, and healed many wayward hearts.
I pray America and the world will remember this season of awakening and continue to carve out precious time for God and family.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!