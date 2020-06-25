I draw you together under My canopy of Lights. Beneath My parasol, I brand you with a signet to seal your heart onto Mine, and protect from this world. I grace your face with tranquil showers that rain from Heaven. I bless you with gifts. I empower you with service to love all mankind. Lift your head and turn eyes towards this shelter. Gaze at each pinpoint of Light. And witness as I infill it with angels and living creatures. Anticipate as each eagerly awaits your permission to minister and service you in this age and time. Reach out and touch My anointing, for it awaits your embrace. Call upon My heavenly hosts who hearken to your voice.
Accept the gifts I’ve given you. Develop them. Use them throughout your lifetime. For it’s because of them that you, and your children, and your children’s children will be blessed. For each of My blessings last a thousand years.
Let go of fear. Do not allow it to hold you back. For fear stifles the spirit. Fear chokes the voice box and binds the intellect. Fear grabs the doorknob and holds it shut. Fear trips mankind at the threshold and paralyzes the body to move forward. Fear aborts the ability to leap in faith. Fear says you can’t do it, but I say you can; for I have already equipped you even before you were born.
FEAR is false evidence appearing real. So, cast away the false evidence against you. Hurl away the untruthful accuser. Tell him to flee! For I give you the power and authority to do so. Stand in your own power. Use the authority I’ve equipped you with. Go! Do it now!
Ready yourself with your boots strapped firmly on. It’s your appointed time. Prep under My canopy. It overflows with a wealth of wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Dwell it in.
Now that you’re prepared, come out from beneath My canopy. Step forward. Cross the threshold. Go! Take flight. Soar with the eagles. Fly beyond the horizons placed before you. Boldly embark the battle until sunset and mark each place with My Words of love.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!