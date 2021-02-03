How many times has worrying solved issues in life? If worrying solved problems, then worry until they are all gone. Unfortunately, worrying does not help; it only creates more negative energy around the circumstance. To diminish worry, try pondering a few questions. Is this a tem-porary issue in my life? Is this a crisis, or am I creating a false crisis? Worry is a false crisis. Many times the issue at hand will often not be remembered or relevant two weeks from now; therefore, don’t put so much energy into it. Try using the catch and release technique to keep worry from controlling your life.
The catch and release technique can diminish worrying the same way fisherman catch and release fish. A fisherman will catch a fish. He will look at the fish and admire it. He will show it to his buddies, and they will talk about it for a few minutes, then he will release it back into the water. Try this same technique with problems in life. Catch the problem, reel it in, look at it with great astonishment, talk about it with your buddies, then quickly release it. Once it is gone, it’s gone. Move on!
Problems can be fishy. Some are big and smell strong, while others are small and mild. Ei-ther way, it’s a choice to hold onto fishy problems in life or release them into the pond with all the others. Just like fish, the longer you hold on and mull them over, the more intense their presence becomes. Eventually, any size fish will start to smell.
Fish swim in schools. They like to be in close proximity to each other. Just like the nature of fish, as you release the fishy problems of life, they join the others already swimming around you. It’s up to you to release them. Eventually, they swim away from you and join the other fish in the pond.
The problems and worries of yesterday, last month, and last year are only a memory. If you catch a memory from the past, acknowledge it, and then quickly release it. Toss it into the pond of past memories. Let all of them swim together. Remove yourself from the pond of past worry. Don’t fish there anymore.
Jesus said, “Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow. God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes.” (Matthew 6:34)
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!