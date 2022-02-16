This year’s tax-filing deadline of April 18 is not that far off, but there is still time to make some moves that could favorably affect your tax returns.
So, consider making some tax-smart contributions.
You have until the April 18 filing deadline to contribute to an IRA, or to open one for the 2021 tax year.
When you invest in a traditional IRA, earnings can grow on a tax-deferred basis and contributions may be tax deductible, depending on income level.
And as a result of recent legislation, you can now fund a traditional IRA past age 70½, as long as you have earned income.
If you invest in a Roth IRA, your contributions aren’t tax deductible, but earnings can grow tax free if you don’t take withdrawals until you’re at least 59½ and you’ve had your account for five years.
For the 2021 tax year, you can put up to $6,000 in an IRA, or $7,000 if you’re 50 or older.
If you’re a high earner, the amount you can contribute to a Roth IRA may be reduced or eliminated, while contributions to a traditional IRA may not be tax deductible.
If you were eligible to contribute to a health savings account (HSA) last year, you can contribute to that for the 2021 tax year, up to the April 18 deadline.
An HSA has triple tax advantages: Contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, so they can reduce taxable income for the year, earnings grow tax-free and withdrawals are tax-free, provided the money is used for qualified medical expenses.
For the 2021 tax year, you can contribute up to $3,600 to an HSA as an individual, or $7,200 for a family.
And if you are 55 or older, you can contribute an extra $1,000 to an HSA.
The contribution limits include the amount an employer puts in, so, for example, if an employer has already kicked in $1,000, you can only contribute $2,600 to an individual HSA or $6,200 for your family.
Again, you can add $1,000 more if you are 55 or older.
One of the big advantages of an HSA is it is not subject to “use it or lose it” rules – you can roll over savings from year to year.
As such, an HSA can be a valuable account for helping build resources for retirement, when health-care costs will undoubtedly go up.
In looking beyond the 2021 tax year, consider other ways to make tax-smart contributions. For example, in addition to contributing to an IRA and HSA, you may have access to a 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored plan.
In 2022, you can put in up to $20,500 to a 401(k), or $27,000 if you’re 50 or older.
And, if an employer allows it, you can exceed these limits by making after-tax contributions.
Also, if you need to save for education, you might want to consider a 529 educations savings plan, which offers some tax advantages.
To learn more about how your contributions, in various forms, can affect your taxes, consult with your tax advisor.
The more you know, the better your decisions.