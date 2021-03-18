Don’t allow external conditions dictate your feelings:
“To everything there is a season; a time for every purpose under heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). If a job ends or a person walks out of your life, let it go. Your happiness is not tied to that circumstance. This situation does not mean they are bad, and it doesn’t mean that you are bad. It only means that this part of your story is over.
Jesus says to cast your cares upon Him because His yoke is easy and the burden is light. Lay all your troubles upon the Lord. Stay focused on the present moment, not the past.
Later, as you discover the purpose the loss served, then the pain tends to heal and wane naturally.
Happiness is a viable future:
Rid yourself of comparisons. Happiness is based on what God has given you, not what He has given others. The Bible says you should not look to the right or to the left. With that, let’s talk about social media. Check yourself next time you scroll through social media. Ask yourself; do I feel better or worse after I use this app? Ask, do I feel encouraged, motivated, elated, and empowered? Or do I feel anxious, discouraged, insufficient, and disempowered? Can it change? Yes, it can because you choose the friends you associate with on social media. If your current friends no longer serve you, then change it. Remove negative, self-serving, critical individuals, and then add positive, funny, and godly people.
It really does not matter what others think about you. All that truly matters is what God thinks about you.
Focus on enjoying the journey, not the destination:
If you only seek the destination, then you miss out on the journey. Happiness is in the day-to-day. For example, if you focus solely on the day you graduate, then memories of fun school days are sadly discarded. If you can’t wait until your children grow up and out of a phase, then the goofy, often-silly times of their life go undervalued.
If you’re struggling to appreciate the journey, then rewrite your attitude. Rewriting your attitude will rewrite your story. You have the power to change. You can change your attitude about your circumstance until your circumstance changes. Say to yourself, with God, I have hope and a future. Say, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
“Happy are people whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 144:15). If you’re having trouble finding happiness, then invite Jesus into your circumstance. Jesus knows the desires of your heart. He can help find your happy place. He knows where to look when you don’t.
