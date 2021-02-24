It is with glad and joyful hearts that the members of First Baptist Church welcome pastor Jeff and his family!
Raised along the Mermentau River in Jeff Davis parish, Jeff developed a love for the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and eating well were a way of life. After graduating Valedictorian from Midland High School, Jeff was honored to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he devoted his time to serving his country and the Lord through Officer’s Christian Fellowship.
Jeff married his best friend and love of his life, Katie, in 2010 and settled in Baton Rouge, where he surrendered to the call of God on his life to serve as pastor. Discipled and mentored by a myriad of wise counsel, Jeff planted Hope Church in 2016 and began work on his Masters Degree at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Jeff is a servant leader who is passionate about building the Kingdom through reaching others with the Gospel. He feels that ministry should be approachable, focused on relationships, and living out the love of Jesus. He has a great vision for New Roads.
The Vincent’s have three beautiful children, Jesse (6), Joel (4), and Emma (1 year). They are excited about their new church family and community.
We invite you to join us in welcoming them and to worship with us Sunday’s at 10:30! More information and sermons may be found at fbcnr.org.