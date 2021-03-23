A significant change began when the quarantine separated us, and the world stared death in the face. We have suffered an unprecedented type of death, and together, we grieve. Yet, from this loss, God will lead us back to life and heal our hearts along the way.
The complications of Covid-19 are causing physical death in many families. These families are not only dealing with their own personal grief, but the additional stress of rules and regulations imposed by their government.
Every nation, and subsequent family on earth, will eventually experience the classic textbook stages of grief, death, and loss no matter how it appears.
From Death: The first stage of grief-and-loss is shock and denial. Similar to losing a loved one, life as we knew it, came to an abrupt end. We were in shock because of the loss of normalcy. We grieved because our freedoms were gone.
The second stage of grief-and-loss is pain and uncertainty. Many careers are over. Our identities feel ripped away; therefore, the pain and uncertainty feel similar to a death. But God reminds us that our identity is in Christ, not in a title we earned here on earth. God never leaves us empty. He will replace everything we’ve lost. If He allows something to be taken, it’s because He wants us to pick up something greater.
The third stage of grief-and-loss is anger. Week-by-week we witnessed each one of our rights plucked from our control. The world became angry over governments forcing businesses to close, churches to shut down, holidays to cease, and families to separate.
The fourth stage of grief-and-loss is depression. Like death, many people felt the stress of Covid-19 was the triggering factor of their depression.
Back to Life: Finally, as 2021 arrived, the fifth and sixth stages of grief are apparent. Being forced apart gave us time to contemplate. Worldwide attitudes are slowly changing, and a refreshing upward trend is emerging. The willingness towards resolution is beginning. Like after the death of a loved one, we question all of our useless arguments and discover what is truly important in life.
Now, broken friendships are healing. Sons are returning to their fathers. Mothers are returning to their daughters. Sisters and brothers are setting their differences aside.
The seventh and last stage of grief is acceptance and hope. Like in physical death, we eventually accept what happened and find hope for our future. Through our pain, God has not left us stranded. He will not leave us empty-handed. He has not left us or forsaken us. We made it, didn’t we? He is turning our grief and loss into hope. He is renewing our focus, purpose, and direction. He is allowing us to see with greater clarity: what is essential and what is not.
With old chapters now closed, new chapters will open, along with new residences, new jobs, new lives, and new friendships. God is turning what the enemy meant for harm into something good. He is turning our tragedy into triumph. God is carrying us from the woes of death back into His breath of life. “Weeping may last through the night,” (and during a season in life), “but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5)
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!