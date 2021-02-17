Below is an excerpt from my first book “Prophetic Writings; Secrets from My Prayer Closet.” I pray these ‘words from above’ will comfort you today.
My Child
I see you, My child, My lovely one.
Know I have never left you,
For I formed you before placing you in your mother’s womb.
I knew your frame before you were born.
I plan your every day.
For it is man who chooses to be in My will,
To walk down the path I have planned for you.
I see you, My child.
I have many treasures waiting for you from heavenly places.
My favor covers you. My love and mercy shine down upon you.
You have many crowns in My Kingdom, My faithful servant.
Fear not the future, for I have it planned for you.
Seek Me, and I will guide your daily walk.
I have you in the palm of My hand.
I yearn to see your face.
Awaken from your slumber and find Me.
Seek Me with all your heart,
For I hear you and know your voice, My sweet child.
I yearn to hear you more. Cry out to Me, and I will listen.
I will honor your prayer, and My blessings will fall upon you.
Take heart and know I am here for you.
I have never left you.
I will open up the heavens for you, My child.
Seek Me, and I will draw closer to you.
Laugh in the enemy’s face, for he is defeated.
You are the apple of My eye, a glorious star among the heavens.
Follow Me, and I will raise you up from one glory to another.
For I am waiting upon you.
Cast out demons that crouch around you,
For I am victorious over them.
Know through the blood of the Lamb you are clean.
Put your past behind you, My child.
Move forward with Me.
I love you to the ends of the earth.
I await your calling.
Come quickly, My love, for it is you I await.
Pluck out the thorns from your flesh,
For I did not place them there.
My healing salve will cover them, and you will be healed.
You are a blessing for Me, a glorious light in My Kingdom.
Allow Me to do a mighty work in you,
And My blessings will shower down around you.
Do not look to the right or to the left,
For that is too distracting for you.
Keep your eyes on Me, and I will guide you into glorious times.
Let the rain of My Word shower down upon you.
Allow My light to fill your heart forevermore.
By Sharlotte J Brian
