Matthew 27:50-53 explains the phenomenon that occurred during the cataclysmic moments of Jesus’ crucifixion and death. The miraculous power of this event caused “graves to open” and “bodies of many of God’s people who died were brought back to life” and “were seen by many.” God’s incredible resurrection power is described in other incidences throughout the Bible. Read more stories below:
1) One account explains how Elijah raised a widow’s son from the dead in 1 Kings 17:17-23:
“Some time later the woman’s son became sick. He grew worse and worse, and finally he died… Elijah took the child’s body from her arms, carried him up the stairs to the room where he was staying, and laid the body on his bed…then he stretched himself out over the child three times and cried out to the Lord, “O Lord my God, please let this child’s life return to him.” The Lord heard Elijah’s prayer, and the life of the child returned, and he revived.”
2) Another account describes how a Shunammite woman’s son was raised from the dead by Elisha in 2 Kings 4:32-35:
“When Elisha came into the house, he saw the boy lying dead on his bed. So he went in and shut the door behind the two of them, and prayed to the Lord. He went up and lay on the child. He put his mouth on his mouth, and his eyes on his eyes, and his hands on his hands. He spread himself out on him, and the child’s flesh became warm. Then Elisha got up again. He walked from one end of the house to the other. Then he went up and spread himself on the child again. The boy sneezed seven times, and opened his eyes.”
3) In 2 Kings 13:20-21, a man is raised from the dead when his body touches Elisha’s bones:
“Elisha died and was buried. Now Moabite raiders used to enter the country every spring. Once, while some Israelites were burying a man, suddenly they saw a band of raiders; so they threw the man’s body into Elisha’s tomb. When the body touched Elisha’s bones, the man came to life and stood up on his feet.”
4) The last account describes a widow’s son who was raised from the dead by Jesus in Luke 7:14-15:
“Then (Jesus) came up and touched the open coffin, and the pallbearers stopped. And (Jesus) said, “Young man, I tell you, get up!” Then the dead man sat up and began to speak, and Jesus gave him back to his mother.”
God’s resurrection power is still evident today. Could the Bible be describing what Raymond Moody coined as a ‘Near Death Experience or NDE?’ In the 1970s, physicians and scholars could not explain the occasional patient who died and experienced an NDE. After their patient miraculously came back to life, they described stories of their experiences in Heaven and with Jesus.
Today, advances in resuscitation and medical treatment have increased the survival rates of patients. Many patients who would have traditionally died are now being resuscitated, revived, and given a second chance at life. Millions of revived patients that have had an NDE will return to life describing unspeakable love, peace, and beauty they experienced on ‘the other side.’
Over the next few weeks leading up to Easter, I will describe more of God’s astonishing resurrection power and how these experiences have affected mankind.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!