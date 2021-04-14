So here I am, in mid-air, as my body is suspended.
I’ve woken up to earthly things;
I want this phase of life ended.
This world took each arm and stretched it wide
And pushed me to my limit.
Like Spiderman’s web, with silkened strands,
I’m 9-to-5, and I no longer want it.
They weaved the strings down my arms,
through my palms and finger phalanges,
then bound them up real tight,
and suspended me between two corporate buildings.
Corporate took my feet,
and bound a tightrope under them;
then, took my time, and my life
so I’d no longer taste freedom.
I’m pulled too tight, my skin is too taut,
I’m a puppet on a string.
I’m beginning to split apart and crack;
this job is arduous, ungodly, and unsettling.
I’m bleeding from my open wounds,
I’m broken; there’s no going back.
God show me my true purpose,
so I won’t continue operating from lack.
Lord, take your golden thread of Light
and stitch each place within me.
Nudge me off this tightrope; so soon, I’ll be set free.
Lord, clear the way, and move debris before I begin my fall.
Move all that blocks my mind and soul, so I can see landfall.
Take my hand as I look down,
I’m ready to dive; I’m itching for a change.
I’ll close my eyes and take the plunge and call your Holy name.
I took the step; I saw you near.
You clipped each corporate string.
You broke me from this life in chains,
My soul is completely free.
You saw my broken body.
You scooped me from the floor.
And took Your golden thread of Light
And cleaned each open sore.
You mended each raw and opened edge
with Your healing threads of Light,
And revealed my true purpose;
You leapt in and saved my life.
