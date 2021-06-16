Below is a message “from above.” If it applies to you, I hope it blesses you, if you feel it is for a friend, then pass it along:
God is Always For You
Dear one, you are incredible. I love you so.
I made you. You are Mine.
The gifts I’ve given you are yet untapped. I am not done with you.
Your smile personifies you, so share it.
Do not withdraw or refrain from others.
Do not let the wounds of your soul imprison you from your purpose.
Your smile can reach multitudes. Your heart can touch their soul.
Reach out, my dear, and do not be afraid, for I am with you.
I love you, and I will shield you.
Let your walls of protection fall away from you, for I have built spiritual hedges in its place.
All will love you. All will accept you, but won’t you accept yourself?
Be still and know that you are Mine.
I have always had you. You are by My side.
Kick away the box you surround yourself in, for I will usher in
New friends,
New ways,
and a new life.
Be still, and know that you are Mine, for you are made perfect in My image.
Fear not the ways of the reflection, for you are too harsh on yourself, My love.
Do not compare yourself to others, for I have made you perfect.
Step into My light and shine, for it is waiting just for you.
Bask in the light of My love.
Be not afraid to confront others, or I go before you, and I will fight for you.
Allow me in and touch your heart, for I see you, My love, and you are perfect.
Stand up for yourself, for I give you full reign.
Be not afraid of consequences, for I have many plans for you.
Plans to unfold before you:
New plans,
New life,
New love.
Be not afraid, for you are always on My mind.
Cast your cares upon Me, for I can handle your pain.
Tear down the walls of fear and unforgiveness, for they are holding you back.
I have good things for you.
Keep the past in the past, for it is only now, in the present, that you should operate.
You are special in My eyes. You are the apple of My eye.
Let your story out, for it will give hope to others in the future.
Stop stuffing down the pain, for it will simply grow worse.
Give it to Me, for I can take all of your burdens.
Cast them upon Me, My love.
Fasten yourself to Me, and I will do the rest.
Nod yes, and I will open doors that you never knew were there.
Be confident in yourself, for others respect you.
You are My angel in disguise and My partner here on Earth.
Be not afraid, My dear, for I am here for you.
Step out into the unknown grasses, and I will be waiting.
I support you. I am your biggest fan.
Be of great courage, for you are not alone.
Do not feel small, or unworthy, for I will give you peace beyond measure,
My lovely one,
My angel,
My friend.
Govern your thoughts, for I do not speak ill of you.
Take negative thoughts captive. Erase the recorder in your mind.
Read My word. Discover how all the promises I’ve made to you are true.
Search your heart, and you will begin to hear only positive utterances from Me.
Keep them close at hand.
Receive My words of love, for you have not heard all of them just yet.
Open up now and welcome them in, for I only have good things for you.
Be still and know that you are Mine forevermore.