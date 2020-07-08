Strolling near the ocean can feel like love is in the air. It may not be love floating in the air, but science has proven that something special in its mist. Ocean waves generate negative ions. Tens of thousands of these tiny particles naturally flow into the air and intertwine with the sea breeze. When we inhale negative ions, our bodies react positively.
The scientists at WebMD explain, “Negative ions are odorless, tasteless, and invisible molecules that we inhale in abundance in certain environments. Think mountains, waterfalls, and beaches. Once they reach our bloodstream, negative ions are believed to produce biochemical reactions that increase levels of the mood chemical serotonin, helping to alleviate depression, relieve stress, and boost our daytime energy.”
Ion researcher Michael Terman, Ph.D., of Columbia University of New York, says, “The action of the pounding surf creates negative air ions. We also see it immediately after spring thunderstorms when people report lightened moods.”
How amazing is God that He masterfully designed the oceans so that each wave would contain healing properties? In fact, all bodies of water carry a measure of negative ions. It’s no wonder that so many people flock to the beaches during summer. It’s no surprise that we naturally enjoy lakes, ponds, and rivers. Even the water generated from showers, bathtubs, and swimming pools provide a degree of negative ions. And if you’ve always been a “water-baby,” and loved swimming by the sea, now you know the reason why!
