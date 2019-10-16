Political analysts possess the intellect and foresight to trace a candidate’s electoral traction to extreme intricacies, yet other times the ramifications can seem obvious to the most casual observers.
In reference to the latter scenario, it’s clear that a win in the first primary would best suit Democrat incumbent John Bel Edwards amid two Republican who will possibly cancel the other out. The scenario bodes well for his supporters, many of whom work in the Louisiana public school system.
It may not do much of a favor for the Pointe Coupee Parish School system, however.
The school system will bring renewal of its 11,64-mill ad valorem tax to voters on Nov. 16, which could be a challenge on turnout.
Here’s the dilemma: An Edwards victory in the primary would leave only the millage renewal on the November ballot. The track record for voter turnout on lone ballot items has been traditionally weak over the years.
It’s a tough enough to drum up support for any millage renewal in an increasingly anti-tax climate – even when it supports the future of the community.
The Pointe Coupee Parish School System has lost hundreds of quality teachers to neighboring systems who offer higher salaries. Pointe Coupee still employs plenty of fine educators, but it’s hard to resist the lure of a better payday.
As it stands, Pointe Coupee’s school millage is the second lowest in Louisiana, only behind the largely impoverished East Feliciana system. How meager is our millage? The increase alone that West Baton Rouge approved two years ago is twice the entire tax bill Pointe Coupee Parish residents pay each year.
The school system needs a strong voter turnout to ensure renewal of the millage. In many cases, the anti-tax crowd practices its constitutional right at the polls more often than those who favor a millage.
Runoff or no runoff, the school system needs an active and aggressive movement to push its renewal. They will also need to promote early voting, which will eliminate excuses ranging from “I forgot” to “Election Day was the start of hunting season.”
A runoff between Gov. Edwards and either Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone would put a high-profile race on the ballot for the Nov. 16 runoff, which would likely spark a much larger turnout.
The risk: A runoff creates far more vulnerability for Gov. Edwards, whose opponent will have full support of the Republican Party.
It’s not to say it would cost him the election. To the contrary, Gov. Edwards has drawn more favorable response from Republicans than we’ve seen with other Democrats across the country.
Gov. Edwards is not the dye-in-the-wool Democrats, contrary to the claims his Republican adversaries have made in their ad spots. His anti-abortion stand clearly contradicts the national Democratic platform, and his pro-gun stance goes against the grain of his party.
He could emerge triumphant against either Rispone or Abraham in a runoff, but the margin of victory would likely be much smaller. Both Republican candidates favor continuation of charter schools, which have siphoned millions from public school systems statewide.
A one-item ballot in November seemed likely in August, but aggressive ad campaigns – particularly by Rispone – have brought the JBE lead south of the 50.1 percent needed for a victory in the primary.
It’s both good news and bad news for the school system. They need the strong turnout to ensure renewal, but a runoff heightens the risk they will lose public education’s biggest ally since the Kathleen Blanco administration.
Hopefully, I’m wrong. It would be great to see a strong turnout for the millage renewal and even more encouraging to see it pass by an overwhelming margin.
Gov. Edwards has helped public schools statewide, but it will take the efforts of the local school system to succeed on Nov. 16 – runoff or no runoff.
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE – In an era of ever-increasing political divisiveness, it sometimes seems impossible to fathom how people can cast aside their differences and find common ground.
Imagine this scenario: In 1976, when Ronald Reagan made what would be an unsuccessful try for the Republican Presidential nomination, he made a press box cameo on ABC’s Monday Night Football. The same evening, the production crew learned John Lennon was at the stadium, and announcer Howard Cosell wanted to interview him.
Production supervisors became uptight the notion of Reagan and Lennon – polar-opposites ideologically – in the same room. Cosell interviewed Lennon about a possibility of a Beatles reunion (which never happened) and they cut back to the game.
After the brief chat, Reagan and Lennon crossed paths. For much of the second half, Reagan and Lennon said side-by-side like two longtime friends as the future president explained the rules of football the ex-Beatle.
What’s the point here? If people really want to cast aside differences and find common ground, even briefly, it’s possible. It’s the two people – not the issues – that should make the difference.