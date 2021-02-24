“What is impossible with man is possible with God.” Luke 18:27
“Impossible is where God starts. Miracles are what he does. I don’t care what you’re facing today, God can turn it around.
Mental illness, unforgiveness, infertility, an eating disorder, anxiety, depression, addiction, poverty, a divorce you never expected, an affair you regret. Nothing is too big for our God.
Go to His Word. Find the verses that speak to your situation.
Wrap your heart and mind around Luke 18:27 and believe it for your circumstance.
Regardless of what others have told you, I’m telling you the truth. God is able to do abundantly more than you can fathom, contemplate, hope for, or consider. And He wants to. But it is according to the faith, confidence, determination, big thinking, and expectation in you.
It’s not enough that God is not big in stature if He’s not big in you. So make God and His truth bigger than anything staring you down.
There’s no problem He cannot solve.
There’s no question He cannot answer.
There’s no enemy He cannot defeat.
There’s no difficulty He cannot overcome.
There’s nothing our God cannot do. Impossible is where He starts. Miracles are what He does.
Pray. Lord God, help me trust You, obey You, and put more faith in You, who can tear down any wall.” From an excerpt of Christine Caine’s book, “Unshakeable: 365 Devotions for Finding Unwavering Strength in God’s Word.”
Scriptures that may resonate with your situation:
Mental illness: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7
Anxiety/Depression: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Philippians 4:6
Addiction/Divorce/Affair/Poverty/Easting disorder/Infertility: “God...will not allow you to be tested beyond your power to remain firm; at the time you are put to the test, he will give you the strength to endure it, and so provide you with a way out.” 1 Corinthians 10:13
Unforgiveness: “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.” Mark 11:25
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!