What is the proper name for Jesus Christ? An article in Christianity.com by Hope Bolinger explains:
“Each name of God conveys a different meaning, and Yeshua Hamashiach reminds us of Jesus’ witness to the Jewish people on earth, his Jewish heritage, and we are reminded of how the New Testament completes the set-up of the Old Testament.
God has many names throughout the Bible: Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6), Elohim Genesis 1:1), El Roi (Genesis 16:13), among several others. What about Jesus Christ? Every language has a different name for him, a different pronunciation. But does he have one true and proper name?
Yeshua Hamashiach means ‘Jesus the Messiah.’ The original Hebraic name for Jesus would’ve been yeshu’a. Does this mean that we’ve pronounced Jesus’ name incorrectly this whole time? Does he only go by the name Yeshua Hamashiach?” No! Hopes article further explains: “Although those who lived during Jesus’ time may have pronounced his name like “Yeshua,” we do not forsake our prayers or petitions unto the Lord by saying “Jesus” or “Hisus K’ristos” or “Isus Krist” or any other pronunciation in any other language. God calls us to call upon his name, whether Jesus or Yeshua Hamashiach…Jesus’ name may also have been a transliteration. After all, they wrote the New Testament in Greek, and so not all names will translate using the same letters across alphabets of different languages. The Latin transliteration took the Greek IESOUS and changed it to IESUS, where we get the English version “Jesus”…God will still hear our prayers no matter if we call him “Yeshua,” “Jesus,” or any other transliteration of his name.
We do have to keep in mind, many Messianic Jews and other groups within Christianity will only use the name “Yeshua” to highlight the fact that Jesus was a Jew, and because the name “Christ’ or “Jesus” has had some bad connotations associated with it due to church misuse and abuse of that name…if we do meet a Christian who chooses to pronounce the name as “Yeshua” or “Yeshua Hamashiach,” we should respect their choice to do so.
Another reason we can use the name “Jesus” is that God has commanded us to preach his gospel unto every nation. By transliterating Jesus’ name, we have the ability to reach others through a pronunciation they can recognize and say themselves (Mark 16:15).
…Ultimately, there is no one true name for Jesus, but every name of Jesus has incredible power. We can respect those who choose to say Yeshua Hamashiach and find ways to incorporate that name into our prayers and our own lives.”
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!