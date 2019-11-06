Blessings rained down upon those who attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service given under the three crosses that stretched across the lawn at Bethany Church last Friday, November 1st in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The controversial singer is best known for producing rap music that promotes drugs, sex, violence, and killing, with lyrics laced with obscene language. But, all that changed after Kanye experienced a Saul-to-Paul conversion; now, Kanye is only rapping for Jesus.
Kanye arrived at Bethany, with no trace of the wiles of the secular world. Instead, he came with a compelling new gospel album named “Jesus is King,” along with an 80-person gospel choir and a remarkable pastor who preached God’s Word to thousands of onlookers.
How do I know? I was there. I witnessed it. Standing in the crowd, I could hear shouts of excitement and gasps in awe as each teen and young adult raised their hands in agreement with the powerful revival-style message.
The sermon was interwoven with Kanye’s music and the choir, which added a surprisingly fresh twist that captured everyone’s attention throughout the service. It was legitimate. I heard no foul language, only shouts of praises to Jesus. Kanye is making Christ “cool” again. He is no longer using the gift God gave him for evil, but using it for good.
Kanye admits in his recent testimony that the devil tempted him with “flashy, shiny objects.” He states, “ I’ve seen everything that the devil could have shown you, via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you, nothing beats God. Nothing.” He continues to say, “Let’s not be concerned with the opinions of men, at all; only the opinion of God.”
Kanye expressed in an interview, “I told you ten years ago that all I wanted to do is work for God,” but the devil caused me to stumble. “I fell asleep. I was drowned. I was lost.” Kanye explained that he mixed clean songs like ‘Jesus Walks’ in with the “dirty” rap album years ago. Kanye states, “I’m sure the devil was happy that day.”
Kanye later described, “I was taken to my lowest during my nervous breakdown,” but he realized that having the mental break only caused him to do a deeper work in Christ, which enabled him to “cast a wider net.”
He was asked, “Why did you make the album ‘Jesus is King’ and hold the Sunday Services?” Kanye replied that this time when God said to move, he did not hesitate, so he finished the album and started the Sunday Services. He continued, “There’s an opportunity that people may be coming for the music” at Sunday Service, “but they may leave with salvation.”
Kanye is fulfilling his purpose and calling, and it’s working. As a dominant influencer with his culture and the world, his followers see how a touch from Christ affected him, and that will impact millions. Kanye states, “I said Jesus take the wheel,” then “I started the Sunday services, and I was delivered four months into it.” Since then, he says, “I am radically in service to Christ. I give glory to God, and I am a humble servant to Christ. I have love and fear of God and nothing else. I work for God. I’m working for my Daddy.”
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!