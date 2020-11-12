Stay strong My child.
I see your downcast eyes.
I feel your battered soul.
Do not claim defeat.
For you are NOT defeated.
I know you.
You are a mighty vessel,
exquisitely designed for this battle.
I chose you and you eagerly sacrificed.
With valor you stood tall,
signaling your offer
with zeal and expectation.
I watched you.
And with joy you volunteered
to brand your sacred mark on earth
and seal your time in history.
So stand!
Keep the faith.
Gather strength to awaken your soul.
Discern and you’ll find the way.
Stir up what is dormant
for, greater power lies within.
Keep the faith.
Be brave.
For, I am with you.
I’ve never left your side.
If you look for Me,
you shall see Me.
If you cry for Me,
I will listen.
When you reach for Me,
I am there.
Keep the faith.
For I am aligning things in the secret place;
in the bosom of sheol.
For I will draw out darkness
and expose it to the Light.
Keep the faith.
Don’t give up!
You still have work to do.
Sound the battle cry!
March forward,
fastening your armor,
pointing your sword,
bearing down with your shield.
Stay in the fight!
For, it’s not over yet.
