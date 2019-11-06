The lucky horseshoe charms were in their pockets when the residents of Lakeview Manor Nursing Home took a trip to the Paragon Casino in Marksville recently.
Once everyone played for a while, then went to the buffet area for a meal. Dessert and a little conversation between residents and staff ended the meal.
The group returned to the machines to test their luck before packing up and heading back home.
There was just a little “green” in the pockets to come home with, so the lucky charms did work some.