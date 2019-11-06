Livonia High School’s Homecoming Court was presented Friday, Oct. 11, during the homecoming pep rally held that morning at the Stem Magnet Academy and in the afternoon at the Livonia High campus.
The 11 seniors were elected to the court by fellow classmates of the Class of 2020.
The court was presented during pre-game festivities before the Livonia-Beau Chene football game.
At halftime, Bryanna “Sunshine” Jones, daughter of Latasha and Cleotha Johnigan and Brandon Jones, was crowned homecoming queen.
Also elected to the court were Anna Cline, daughter of Mollye Cline and James Cline; McKenzie Cline, daughter of Mollye Cline and James Cline; Morgan Foster, daughter of Tangie and Wardell Foster; Rylie Guerin, daughter of Sonjie LeBlanc and Kerry Guerin; and Hydee Holsapple, daughter of Charlotte Holsapple.
Also, Ra’Majiah Joseph, daughter of Christy and Andrew Taylor and the late Ramel Mole; Mariah Kador, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Kador Sr.; Kailen Lee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Thurman and Mr. and Mrs. Antione Lee; Jenisis Riley, daughter of Jenia Riley and the late Roosevelt Riley; and Maggie Speights, daughter of Nathan and Anissa Speights.