When I served as justice of the peace, it was not uncommon to receive a phone call in the wee hours of the night requesting my presence at the police station to sign an arrest warrant.
In many of these late-night situations, I was called into service because it was not obvious as to whether to person in question needed to be arrested.
As a magistrate, I would listen intently to the accusations made against the person in question so as to determine if I should sign the warrant and further the process through the legal system.
My only intent was to determine whether are not a law that was on the books was followed or not, and was the person in question responsible for violating said law.
I should back up a minute and tell you why I wanted to get involved with the judicial system in the first place.
After working in youth ministry for years, and completing theological studies, I thought the justice of the peace’s office would be a great venue to use the skills and knowledge I acquired over the years.
If I was going to jump into the public service arena, why not contribute in a way that came natural to me.
As a justice of the peace, there was one particular phone call that I will never forget. It came on Christmas Eve as I was sitting down with family watching the children open gifts.
The first phone call came from the Sheriff’s Office informing me of the situation, and that I was needed at the substation right away.
As I was in route, I received calls two, three, four, and five from concerned citizens of the community. All of these calls were intended to inform me of just who the person was that I will be sitting in judgement.
Since all of the people calling spoke favorably of the accused, they showed their bias for the express purpose of helping this person out of a tight spot. Even if the person was guilty, they expected me to show favoritism.
Having a bias didn’t make the callers bad in my eyes. It just meant they didn’t pay attention to all the facts.
They didn’t even know all the facts to develop a logical opinion on this matter. Their bias reflected a preference for the person they supported.
After allowing due process to take its course, bias aside, and gathering evidence presented by all parties involved, I was able to determine the appropriate course of action as it applied to the law.
In an ironic twist, the person who stood accused, the one for whom I received call after call urging me to not sign the arrest warrant, actually agreed with the decision.
He stood before me and extended a handshake as he stated that I did the right thing, despite others trying to convince me to turn a blind eye to his situation.
There’s a purpose to this story and it’s not to brag about my judiciousness.
We’re all aware of the political bias surrounding an election year. It is never more prevalent than during presidential elections. TV ads bombard us with bias for and against candidates.
I respect everyone’s right to vote for the candidate of their choice. I’ve always stated that I’ll never let party affiliation or an opposing political viewpoint determine my circle of friends.
You don’t have to agree with my beliefs, but I’ve resolved long ago to vote for the person whose platform best reflects my beliefs, which in turn, is concerned with the greater good of society. I don’t mind hearing bias promotions for or against the person I’ve chosen to vote for. I just keep in mind that it’s usually not factual.
Just like the phone calls I received on my way to the police station, my friends, family and co-workers are always doing their best to speak favorably for the candidate they’ve picked to represent their interest. I don’t see that as a bad thing, just favoritism.
I’m sure you can deduce from my reference to ministry work that I vote for the candidate that best reflects my religious beliefs.
As a Christian voting in any election, I’m guided by the fact that I will have to give an account of my Earthly actions.
I’ll cast a vote that will enable me to stand before my Creator knowing that I defended Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness for the born and the unborn Americans.
In every election, exercise your right to vote. Afterward, win or lose, be gracious.