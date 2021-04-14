Have you ever felt like the weight of the world was resting on your shoulders? It could be because you are the “go-to” person the family depends on during tough times.
Maybe it’s your health or finances or a conflict with a family member that’s got you feeling lower than a snake’s belly.
A couple of weeks ago, as I was digesting my morning scripture reading, I felt a little low as a result of some work-related issues when I read Genesis 37, the story of Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph, and the trouble he was having with his jealous brothers.
If you think your family is giving you hell, read what Joseph had to endure at the hands of his own flesh and blood.
If you’re the so-called favorite child, you certainly will relate to Joseph’s story. You do everything in your means to keep peace in the family, and for that, you face the wrath of those who hate that you raised the bar so high.
The complaint I hear most from teenagers is their parents show preferential treatment to one of their siblings. As they put it, “They give them more attention, more money, more everything.”
My question to the teen is, “Why do you think that is?”
Their answer is always the same. “Because they are the favorite.”
My response: “Not necessarily so. That just may be the way you perceive it. Have you considered your sibling requires more attention, more money, more everything than you?”
Instead of being jealous of a sibling, take pride in that you are one less problem for your parents to handle. (You will fully realize the meaning of my response when you become a parent).
Side bar ... Parents please make every effort to tell a jealous child that you appreciate how low maintenance they are. I promise you a little affirmation goes a long away. That child will feel less neglected and more appreciated.
Parents have a legal and moral responsibility to teach their boys and girls how to become men and women. Some boys and girls make it easy on parents while others make it difficult.
If you are the child who is a joy to your parents, most likely you’ve developed the character your parents set out to instill in you. Maybe you keep the peace because you realize its what’s best for the whole family. You don’t need to be rewarded with a pat on the back, even though you most certainly deserve one.
Joseph, at the young age of 17, had every reason to harbor bitterness and anger for the mistreatment he received from his older brothers. However, he remained true to himself, and as such, he became an example of humility to his brothers by trusting that God had a better solution in mind.
In the end, that is exactly what happened. Many years later, an older and wiser Joseph was reconciled with his brothers who had let jealousy rear its ugly head and get the best of them.
Jealousy can have a very negative effect on your thinking. It certainly did for me when I was a younger man. Now that I’m older and wiser, I don’t live my life comparing it to the next person.
Time has allowed me to develop into a wiser and holier person. I’ve come a point in my life that I realize my worth from God’s standard, not as it compares to yours.
As a teenager, I would have been jealous of what you had. As a senior citizen, I’m more apt to give you what I have.
Galatians 6:4: “Let each one examine his own work. Then he can take pride in himself and not compare himself with someone else.”
When we compare ourselves to others, jealousy persuades us to do terrible things we will regret later in life. Taking pride in who we are reveals a humble strength that produces patience.
I know that people mean well when they say, “All we can do is pray for them.”
The gray hair on my head tells me that prayer should not be the last resort. It is not all that is left. Prayer is THE first and best recourse to take for the family needing reconciliation. I bet grandma will back me up on that.