The best gift to yourself is to prepare your future self.
Soil never prepares itself.
Good seeds must be planted to expect a good harvest.
Preparation may be labor-intensive, but your future self will reap the benefits. Begin by prepping the soil you work in, play in, and live in because it’s unknown which seeds will bear fruit. Prepare for your personal best.
Prepare for a speech: Besides death, speaking in public is what people fear the most. If work or school requires public speaking, then train ahead. Prepare your personal soil by writing the speech weeks in advance. To achieve your personal best, practice your speech several times each day. Seed your soil by rehearsing every hand gesture, every step, and every word. The harvest will come weeks later when it’s time to deliver the speech as you look and feel the most natural.
Prepare for sports: I had the rare opportunity to observe the habits of a great athlete during my lifetime. I dated Bret Brian, now husband, throughout high school and college. He eventually became a two-time Olympian for the 1988 and 1992 US Olympic Weightlifting Teams. Beginning in High School, I witnessed that he was the first person in the gym and the last one to leave. He did not know this seed would eventually bear fruit. He was preparing his soil. He was planting good seeds. The day came when an Olympic Weightlifting coach noticed Bret and offered to train him for the Olympic games. Bret did not hesitate. He was prepared. He was ready when the opportunity presented itself. The harvest came in 1988 and again in 1992, when he earned a spot on both Olympic teams.
Prepare for tomorrow: Simple preparations today will tee you up for your personal best tomorrow. For example, fill the coffee pot with water tonight. Select your outfit for tomorrow. Pack the gym bag. Pre-pack the diaper bag. Pre-pack your luggage for a trip and pump gas in the car the day before. Free up the weekend by finishing Monday’s project on Friday.
Prepare for eternity: Your connection determines your direction.
If you’ve lost your direction, then prepare fresh soil today. Plant new seeds; water them; give them time to grow.
If you’ve lost your connection, remember what Jesus said in John 14:3, “For I am going to prepare a place for you.” Jesus not only came to earth to prepare a place for you in eternity, but He came to prepare the way for you as well. Jesus said, “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18). The Holy Spirit planted Jesus’ seed in humankind to be a shining example to all mankind. Jesus reached His personal best. Now it’s your turn to be your personal best. Allow Jesus to harvest the seed He carefully planted in you.
Don’t miss an opportunity because of a lack of preparation. Be ready when a God opportunity presents itself. Be God’s best.
One-day, when God receives you back to Himself in eternity, you will enjoy the harvest!
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!