Did you know science has proof the words we speak can create? The scientific development of two simple devices makes sound waves visible and the human voice visible. This exciting discovery proves God’s spoken word does create!
Cymatics is one device that makes sound waves visible. Particles of sand are scattered across a metal plate, and sound waves are applied to it. As the frequency intensifies, beautiful designs and patterns form in the sand.
Another device, the Acoustic Tonoscope, demonstrates how the human voice is made visible. The apparatus validates how “the human voice can create harmonic patterns in sand spread over a taut rubber membrane,” thus proving the spoken word can create.
Since science proves sound to be a force of creation, then one should search to find the truth that God created the world by the sound of His spoken word. When His voice resonated in Genesis 1:3, saying, “Let there be light,” then, darkness became light. When God said in Genesis 1:26, “Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness…” then it was so!
God encourages us in 2 Corinthians 10:5 to take our thoughts captive, “Cast down every imagination, and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”
Have you ever walked into a room where two people sit quietly, and you can feel their tension so strong it makes you want to leave? Even though the room sounds quiet, the atmosphere in the room is buzzing with negative energy. It “feels” like fighting occurred between them. The verbal exchange and continued negative thoughts between the two people send out sound waves outside of the range of our hearing. Their negative frequencies create a palpable, uncomfortable energy in the atmosphere.
Frequencies affect all creation. Everything ranging from pets to microscopic bacteria to human bodies will resonate a unique sound and frequency. Either we’re in-tune with frequencies around us, or we’re out of tune. If we are out of tune, then we’re in dis-ease with our surroundings. Long periods of dis-ease will create literal human disease in the physical body, just like extended periods of atmospheric disruption will create chaos in the world.
The spoken word is alive and active. It can manifest goodness or garbage. Every person is responsible for creating the atmosphere and the body in which you live. Speak positive words over yourself, family, and friends. Pay attention to the sound and energy that is buzzing in your cars and homes.
What frequency is coming out of your television or radio? Is it peaceful or chaotic?
Make positive changes in and around you this week. You will literally “feel” the difference!
Have a truly blessed week, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!