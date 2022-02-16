Do you know that science proves the words we speak can create?
The scientific development of two simple devices makes sound waves visible and the human voice visible.
This exciting discovery proves God’s spoken word does create!
One device that makes sound waves visible is a cymatic. Particles of sand are scattered across a plate on the device, then sound waves are applied to it.
As the frequency of the sounds intensifies, beautiful designs and patterns form in the sand on the plate.
Another device, the acoustic tonoscope, demonstrates how the human voice is visible.
The apparatus validates how “the human voice can create harmonic patterns in sand spread over a taut rubber membrane,” thus proving the spoken word can create.
Since science proves sound to be a force of creation, one can consider that God created the world through His spoken words.
When God said in Genesis 1:3, “Let there be light,” there was light. When God said in Genesis 1:26, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness …” then it was so.
God also encourages us in 2 Corinthians 10:5 to take our thoughts captive, to “Cast down every imagination, and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”
Have you ever walked into a room where two people are sitting and felt tension so strong that it makes you want to leave?
Even though the room sounds quiet, the atmosphere buzzes with negative energy as if a catfight had just ensued.
The negative words the two people spoke and their thoughts send sound waves outside of the range of human hearing.
And those negative frequencies create the uncomfortable energy that lingers in the atmosphere after their argument occurs.
Frequencies affect all creation. Everything from microscopic bacteria to human beings resonates a unique sound and frequency.
God’s creations is either in tune with the frequency around them and will function properly, or they are out of tune and in disease with their surroundings.
Long periods of disease will create illness in the human body, just like extended periods of atmospheric disruption will create chaos in the world.
The spoken word is alive and active. God has given you a measure of power to manifest goodness or rubbish. Every person is responsible for creating the atmosphere in which they live.
Speak positive words over yourself and your family and friends. Pay attention to the sound and energy that is buzzing in the atmosphere of your home.
What frequency is coming out of your television or radio? Make positive changes in and around you this week. You will literally “feel” the difference.
Have a truly blessed week and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte.