Christmas has become so politically correct that Christians wince to say Merry Christmas. We have bent over backwards so far to appease our adversaries that we are almost broken. We are afraid to say the very words that represent our designated holiday. How did this happen? How could Christians allow the phrase ‘Merry Christmas’ to be denigrated so much that we can’t use the very phrase that celebrates the holiday from which it was birthed? How could this be? Where is our Christian backbone? Where did it go?
Dictionary.com defines Christmas as “the annual festival of the Christian church commemorating the birth of Jesus: celebrated on December 25 and now generally observed as a legal holiday and an occasion for exchanging gifts.” So why should we feel timid to say Merry Christmas? We shouldn’t!
All Christians should stand up and protect our holiday because no one else will. And why would they? Besides it’s not their holiday, it’s ours! We should stand up and joyously celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with no fear or trepidation.
Other religious festivals celebrate without secular interference. They are not intimidated into changing the name of their holiday to appease the masses, so why should we? Our communities don’t complain about the display of Hanukkah candles in celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights. Yet, Christians are told to take down nativity scenes. Our community does not demand the phrase ‘Happy Kwanza,’ or Ramadan, the Muslim Haji and Eid-UI-Adha festivals, the Chinese New Year, or the Hindu festival, Diwali, to change their names, so why should the phrase ‘Merry Christmas’ be changed? Although some festivals overlap each other around the same time of year, the term, Merry Christmas, should not be thrown into the generalized and diluted festival soup version called Happy Holidays.
If we don’t stand up and defend our Christmas traditions, then soon our children’s children will not know what it means. This Christmas, if someone says, “Happy Holidays”, kindly reply, “Merry Christmas,” instead. Be confident that our Christmas season is legally designated for all Christians and cultural followers to celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. Proudly display angels, nativity scenes, and Christmas ornamentation in and around your home. You have the legal right! Consider what scripture says in Luke 2:11, “for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” “…a Son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6).
Until next week, have a MERRY CHRISTMAS, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!