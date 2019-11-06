spooky poems

Taking part in The Spooky Poem Showcase hosted by the Drama Club of Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee, were bottom row from left, Sabrina Elliott, Isabella David, Elizabeth Armand, Trayson Smith, Olivia Pourciau and Rilee Chapman. Top row: Brooke Andre, Amelia Chauvin, Isabella Yates, Oliva Cotten, Mrs. Ashley Chauvin, club sponsor, Olivia LaGrone, Josie Hart and Anna Pinter.

Taking part in The Spooky Poem Showcase hosted by the Drama Club of Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee, were bottom row from left, Sabrina Elliott, Isabella David, Elizabeth Armand, Trayson Smith, Olivia Pourciau and Rilee Chapman. Top row: Brooke Andre, Amelia Chauvin, Isabella Yates, Oliva Cotten, Mrs. Ashley Chauvin, club sponsor, Olivia LaGrone, Josie Hart and Anna Pinter.