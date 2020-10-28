Have you strapped on a spiritual tool belt lately? Is it fastened with powerful tools? Try buckling in these two and notice how well they assist you through each day:
1) Buckle in a Sword:
Ephesians 6:17 explains, “Take up the sword of the spirit which is the Word of God.”
God’s Word is a weapon. When fear, doubt, or despair attempt to encroach upon you, combat it with God’s Word.
Use a computer or cell phone to assist in researching scripture. For example, if fear grips you, then type in the search bar “bible scripture about fear.” Notice a plethora of scriptures appear on the screen. Select the scripture that resonates most with you. Write it down. Place it in your tool belt. Use it as a sword to slice away fearful thoughts as they bubble up.
2) Fasten in a Sanitizer:
Sanitize daily. Imagine a Rolodex in your mind’s eye. Flip through each card and ask God to reveal names, faces, and memories.
If a “name” appears on the card and perhaps your words or actions were insensitive towards them, then admit it to God.
If a “face” appears and you recall that person said hurtful words to you, then declare them before God.
Perhaps a “memory” appears because you’ve opened the gates of your eyes to something ungodly, then ask God to cleanse it and forgive you.
Jesus eagerly awaits to intercede for you. He wants to cleanse, forgive, and heal you; all you must do is ask. Below are three Holy Scriptures that confirm it:
*Psalm 30:2, “O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me.”
*Psalm 147:3, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”
*Colossians 3:13, “Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.”
Flip through your spiritual Rolodex every day. Drop a spiritual sanitizer into the pouch. Use it to cleanse yourself daily. Wash away your unclean words or deeds with God’s Word. It will set you free from holding onto resentment towards others. Daily practice will center you. It will ground you. It will heal your mind, body, and spirit.
Start wearing a spiritual tool belt. Tighten the straps firmly around your waist. Then add these powerful tools, and sense how God’s freedom and power begin to develop within.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!