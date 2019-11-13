Yes, we should take a knee; we have the right. But, before we do, we must examine ourselves in the vein in which it is expressed. Are you biting off the hand that feeds you? Are you dismissing one person to elevate the other? Are you causing more division or confusion in all who observe your actions? Are you sending the right message to your children?
Yes, take a knee for all societal wrongdoings against people, but not in clear revolt and disregard of our country that gave us this very freedom.
Can it be handled in other forums to appropriately express animosity without devaluing the country from which our brave men and women died to give us our freedom?
Moreover, as a society, we must listen. Listen to ALL who have suffered emotional and societal pain, and then pray for solutions. For it’s ONLY our Heavenly Father and His wisdom that can guide our country down the right path in ALL matters:
*Take a knee and be thankful we live in a free country, and it’s because of our soldiers and armament that fight for our flag and our anthem that we can be as such.
*Take a knee and find gratitude that we live in a country that has ample supply to provide clean food and water and a roof over our heads.
*Take a knee and pray for the aborted and the women who suffered grave penitence along with the physical and emotional pain of having one.
*Take a knee and feel blessed that you even have a knee in which you can kneel upon!
*Take a knee and honor our country and our right to free speech. Pray for equality for all. Heed those who lament with respect and address their issues with the awareness of the venues with which one chooses to do so.
Take a knee and find solace in trying times, as that is what makes our country and its’ people stronger.
*Take a knee and be grateful for the exposure of corruption, erosion, and deception in our nation.
*Take a knee and pray for our strong, bold leaders of the past and present that their eyes, ears, and hearts will continue to open as 1Timothy encourages us in 2:1-3,“I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior.”
*Take a knee with overwhelming joy that we live in a country where we can freely worship our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Our bent knees should not perverse our anthem or our flag, instead take a knee and pray as Jesus himself did in Matthew 19:26, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Why would you take a knee?
Why would you take a knee?