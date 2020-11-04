As Christians, where do we go once the voting booths close and the ballots are tallied? What shall we do after the winner is announced and the 2020 election infection is finally over?
No matter who won or who lost, we still have work to do as children of God.
The perils of the pandemic, coupled with the Presidential Election’s stress, determined this year to be one of the hardest in modern times. But, the best consolation and comfort will come when sought from the Father’s heart. So, Heavenly Father, hear our prayer:
“As a Christian Nation, we come to You and thank you for this great country we live in. Thank you for undergirding us with the strength to survive the insurmountable stress of this year. Thank you that the US Elections are over and behind us. Today, please rid us of any entanglements. If lies or ill-intensions were projected onto us, or from us, please forgive them. Cut the chords that tied us to any unhealthy actions or agreements. Strip us from anything that tried to attach or cling. Pull us away from the trap we walked into. Protect us. Wrap us in a cocoon of safety and shelter. Snip each silken spoke that entrapped us in this web of deception. Break the bond of the spindled glue that bound us. Set us free as we touch down on solid ground.
Lord, open our hearts to accept the winners of each race. Teach us how to support new leaders and re-elected leaders. Show us how to honor the positions they now hold.
RESPECT: Lord, thank you for teaching us to respect authority through 1Peter 2:17. As scripture reads, “Show respect to all men. Love the Christians. Honor God with love and fear. Respect the head leader of the country.”
SUBMIT: Instill Romans 13:1 in our minds and teach us how to “… submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from (You) God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by (You) God.”
PRAY: Lord, thank you for teaching us how to pray through 1Timothy 2:1-2. As scripture reads, “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.”
Lord, thank you for revealing all these things in Jesus Christ name we pray. Amen.”
Regardless of our human understanding, God’s plans are greater than our plans. His thoughts are higher than our thoughts. His ways are higher than our ways. Therefore, obey His desire; pray and respect all men and women in authority. Remember, God can open the eyes and soften the heart of any leader who holds any position. He hears the cry of His people, and He will answer their calling.
Recall God’s unlimited power. Give Him time to reveal to the US and the world of all sources that caused this election infection.
Don’t give up! Help is on the way!
Until next week, thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte. Have a blessed day!