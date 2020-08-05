Christ Consciousness
When you hear the term ‘Christ Consciousness,’ many believe it is New Age thinking. Remove your fear from the phrase and ponder it. What does consciousness mean? If you embodied the consciousness of Christ, would it be wicked or wondrous?
Merriam Webster dictionary defines consciousness as “a person’s mind and thoughts.” What if your heart desires to understand the mind and thoughts of Jesus Christ? Then, you purposefully live a life filled with daily choices that mirror the thoughts and actions of Jesus, wouldn’t you be acting Christ-like?
Webster also describes consciousness as “sensations, perceptions, ideas, attitudes, and feelings of which an individual or a group is aware at any given time or within a given time span.” Awareness is the beginning of consciousness. If you were aware of others by sensing, perceiving, and feeling them, wouldn’t that be similar to your God-given spiritual gifts? Namely, some of the spiritual gifts listed in 1 Corinthians 12:8-10:
1) Word of wisdom
2) Word of knowledge
3) Faith
4) Gifts of healings
5) Miracles
6) Prophesy
7) Distinguishing between spirits
8) Tongues
9) Interpretation of tongues
God placed one or more gifts inside you from the moment you were created. And He promised not to leave you confused with your spiritual gifts. He will teach you how to use them. Jesus said, “I will not leave you as orphans.” He sent the Holy Spirit (the Spirit of Truth) who “will teach you all things.”
Developing your gifts is like a muscle; the more you use it, the stronger it becomes. It grows like a relationship. The more you spend time developing your relationship, the more intimate it becomes. The bond becomes stronger. You begin to know the person on such a conscious level that you’re able to finish each other’s sentences. You’re mindful of what they think and feel in many situations. It’s the same with Christ. As your awareness of Christ develops, a strong bond grows, and deep intimacy is cultivated. You begin to sense, feel, and perceive premonitions from Him. You become attuned to the Spirit of Truth, and the truth will resonate within you when you hear it. Hence, you have developed Christ-Consciousness.
Now, would you agree, that Christ-Consciousness is wondrous, and not wicked? And isn’t that what the church and the body of Christ are supposed to be? Perhaps that is what Jesus meant when He said in Luke 17:21, “the kingdom of God is within you.”
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!