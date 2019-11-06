Whether you’ve already celebrated many years of blissful marriage or you’ve just marked your first-year wedding anniversary as husband and wife, the following story can apply to you. It will either serve to give you advice on how to maintain a long and happy marriage, affirmation of the phrase, Happy Wife - Happy Life or something in between.
A couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary and the local news station was doing a story on marriage in Louisiana. They contacted the devoted couple and asked if they wanted to be a part of the story. They reluctantly agreed but graciously sat through the interview in the hopes that they could impart some wisdom on other couples.
The interviewer asked, “What is the secret to your long and happy marriage?”
The husband quickly jumped on the question and said: “It all started on our honeymoon.” My country girl bride wanted to go to Napa Valley because she heard that you could tour the wine country on horseback. So, I booked the horse-riding tour. Once we arrived in the valley, we made our way to the horse stables and were galloping through the vineyards. Suddenly my wife’s horse began bucking. Within seconds she was on the ground, flat on her back. To my surprise she hopped to her feet, dusted herself off and got back on the horse. She patted him on the head and said, ‘This is your first time!’ That’s when I knew she was one tough country girl. I knew that when times get tough in our marriage, she would be the one to get us through it.
“We hadn’t gone 100 yards down the trail when her horse started bucking again and my wife was back on the ground. She got back on the horse, patted him and said, ‘This is your second time.’ That’s when I knew she had patience and understanding and that she was forgiving. I thought, ‘This will certainly help her deal with my short comings.’
“Well we headed off again and before I knew it, my wife was on the ground a third time. I couldn’t wait to see how my new bride would respond. She got up, pulled a 44-caliber pistol from her pants pocket, walked up to that horse and shot him right between the eyes, dropping him dead in his tracks.
“I looked in horror at my wife as she stood over that dead horse with the most satisfying look on her face.
“What the hell did you do? You just killed that poor animal. What do you have to say for yourself?”
“In a calm voice, she said: ‘That’s your first time!’
“Needless to say, I haven’t second-guessed her since,” he said.
I want to state for the record that my wife hates the saying, “happy wife happy life.” I agree with her 100 percent. I do my best to keep her happy, but not because she demands it, rather it’s because she deserves it. Over the 39 years we’ve known each other, she has been tough, understanding and forgiving of my shortcomings. Granted, she never pulled out a 44-caliber pistol to make her point, but that’s just a metaphor for saying, “Enough is enough.”
Over the years, we’ve learned not to push one another’s buttons. Like most couples, we found you can get away with your first mistake, and with an understanding spouse, you can even find forgiveness for repeating the same mistake twice, but three times, sorry, that’s crossing the line!
In the story, the wife sends a clear message to her husband. In a calm and composed manner, she had no trouble expressing her feelings. She was showing her husband just how much she was willing to tolerate, as well as, the consequences associated with continual bad behavior.
On Friday Oct. 25, my son and his childhood sweetheart joined hands before God and a large group of family and friends to profess their undying love for each other in a Sacramental Wedding Ceremony.
It is inevitable, they will experience a lot of “first times” in their marriage. They will need to incorporate understanding, patience, forgiveness and toughness into their union.
Their wedding vows expressed a desire for a lifetime commitment. With marriages failing at an alarming rate, they will do themselves a big favor if they stay focused on a marriage that has its foundation built on God ... “Until death do us part.”
Like the husband in the story, we should see people for who they are. Once you’ve accepted someone for who they are, don’t second guess, or even worse, try to change them into someone you want them to be.
I was asked to serve as master of ceremonies for a couple celebrating 50 years of wedded bless. The following is their 50-year reflection:
“Fifty years of marriage did not come easy. It took a lot of hard work on our part. We have great respect for each other. We are humble enough to admit when we are wrong, and to say I am sorry. We say I love you every morning and every night, and to start the day, we say, have a good day and be careful. We hug and kiss on a regular basis to show our love.
We knew at the very beginning we’d have to make God our priority. We knew we’d have to make a lot of sacrifices and that only God could help us through the tough times. It is by His Grace that we celebrate our Golden Anniversary. We give God all the credit, praise and glory for getting us this far.” AMEN!