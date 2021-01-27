In my 59 years on the planet, I’ve had the privilege of knowing many wise people who have assisted me along my way to adulthood.
As a young man making my way through the process of growing up, I was given some good advice that has served me well into my latter years.
I was told to find a wise, old person who has “been there and done that” because you are “trying to get there and do that.”
It makes perfect sense to seek out elderly people who have graduated from the school of hard knocks. The knowledge they’ve acquired is a valuable asset to a young, eager apprentice thirsting to learn.
I gained so much wisdom by hitching my wagon to alumni who’ve graduated at the top of the class.
I’ve had the privilege of drawing from their experience, both good and bad, as I allowed them to mentor me through my early years of formation.
While I was a fledgling ministry student, I found one such gentleman who helped me develop my flight feathers so I could leave the nest and eventually fly out on my own, better prepared than if I’d tried to stumble out into the world of ministry with just my limited understanding and big desire to help poor souls.
Jesus sent 72 disciples to go out and spread the gospel message. He sent them out in pairs so they would have each other for support.
I was very blessed to have Paul Ransome as my study companion on the journey to bring souls to the Lord. Together we became the pair I refer to as number 73 and 74.
Mr. Paul has since gone on to meet the Lord, but his impression will forever be etched in my mind and heart.
In addition to fulfilling his obligation to the ministry courses we were both enrolled in, he took time to read nearly everything I wrote to help me reach my full potential.
He was patient and kind with his criticism. He was one of those people who taught you how to fish in the morning, then enjoyed a fish fry with you that night.
He was the coordinator of religious education in my church parish and I was a confirmation teacher at the time. He always gave teachers a workshop before the start of each school year. The thing I most remember about his talks was the reoccurring message about not ever giving up on these teenagers.
As he put it, “Too many people give up on them when they become difficult. You are a representative of the church.
“If you give up on them, they see it as the church giving up on them. Jesus did not give up on us, rather He gave His all for us. Let’s do the same for these kids.”
Mr. Paul shaped the way I approach ministry. Those who knew him would agree. He put in countless hours teaching, mentoring, volunteering and helping others reach their full potential. He was a “godsend” for which I will always be grateful.
If you hadn’t taken advantage of the wisdom of a seasoned citizen in your life, let me encourage you to seek out a gray-haired individual and let them tuck you under their wing for as long as they can.
I could name others who have imparted their wisdom on me at just the right time in my life. The point is, don’t try to figure it out on your own when there is someone you know who is more than willing to share their experience with you.
You just need to humble yourself and become an empty vessel wanting to be filled with the knowledge of those who are wise in the ways of life.
You may be able to do a Google search or even ask Siri about anything under the sun, but that will never compare to the hands-on experience gained by spending personal time with a senior citizen who has the foresight and hindsight acquired through trail and era.
As I’m closing in on the sixth decade of my life, the saying “With age comes wisdom” is becoming ever more apparent to me.
But it’s not just age in itself, it’s the quality of people who have taken their time to help me age properly.
Without them I would venture to say, I’d have a whole lot of knowledge with little wisdom to impart on the next generation of snot-nosed little brats who so desperately need a gray-haired old man to guide them into adulthood.