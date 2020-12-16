As the years go by, I’m always trying to become a better version of my former self. One of the ways I do this is by reading daily reflections written by people who are in tune with their spirituality. After considering their pious insight, I then journal my own thoughts based on what is going on in my little world.
Having done this for a few years, I now have the ability to go back in time to examine my thought process over the years. My new exercise has been to journal on any given day, then go back and reread what I was thinking exactly one year to that date. On most days, my reflections have revealed positive growth and showed that at a minimum, I’m still on the right path.
I began submitting columns to The Banner in 2005. Having written for 15 years, I have the ability to go back and see how my writings progressed over time. In my first submission on June 17, 2005, I made the following statement. “In my articles, a vein of relationship will run throughout.”
I’m happy to say that 15 years later, I’m still on the path, guardedly walking through relationships, old and new. And, as the over-used saying goes, “Now more than ever,” I need to figure out how to maintain civil relationships during this time when COVID-19 dictates so much of what I can and cannot do.
In addition to COVID-19 stress, we’re all having to deal with a president-elect who is trying to start his elected term and a seated president who has not conceded, and is instead, challenging the results of the election. Needless to say, different opinions on both subjects has generated civil unrest among the populaces.
The following is a snippet of what I wrote 15 years ago in my first submission to The Banner. I believe the words still ring true today.
“We don’t see things as they are; we see things as we are.” This quotation from Anais Nin gives some perspective on our relationship with others. We all have our own unique thought pattern.
Most of us agree we won’t always see eye to eye with others. Trying to make others accept our way of seeing things is like asking a Cajun to stop drinking beer, eating gumbo and give up hunting, all on the same day – it’s not gonna happen. This doesn’t mean we can’t co-exist together in harmony.
Cats meow and dogs bark. They don’t speak the same language, yet when they’re raised in the same environment, they do learn to get along.
Our barrier is not language, we hear each other just fine, it’s the ability to accept the fact that others don’t agree with us is what creates the problem. This doesn’t mean that we have to forfeit our own opinions or beliefs.
As Richard Carlson says, “Beliefs and opinions in themselves are neutral.” The point is – we don’t have to put all our energy into believing we are right and they are wrong. If we are interested in improving our relationship with co-workers, classmates and, yes, family, we need an open mind, an understanding heart, and willingness to compromise. Even when we’re absolutely correct with the facts on our side, we should still convey our thoughts in a calm and non-confrontational manner. “We can agree to disagree.”
Now 15 years after I first chicken-pecked my thoughts out on the keyboard, my view is still the same. “If you want to get along with others, you have to appreciate their differences.”
I like the way my gumbo tastes. I like the way my wife’s gumbo tastes. My son’s gumbo, co-workers, many family and friend’s gumbo taste good as well. All of the gumbos have different spices that I enjoy. The only thing that is the same is they all taste different.
Each gumbo offers me a variety of flavors. Some I like more than others. If I like your gumbo, it’s a good bet that I’ll fix a big bowl and come back for seconds. If it’s not so much to my liking, I’ll probably take a smaller portion, but I’ve never turned down a meal. I will eat what you put in front of me.
I’m blessed to have a variety of people in my life. Some people leave a better taste in my mouth than others, but I’ve never turned anyone away. I enjoy each person in proportion to our relationship. I love sweet and sour pork