How many times have you heard ‘wash your hands’ or ‘clean your room’? As physical cleanliness washes away germs from the physical body, divine cleanliness washes away roots of bitterness from the spiritual body.
When unresolved issues remain unaddressed and un-forgiven, they fester. Festering creates resentment, animosity, and hostility. These emotions eventually lead to anger and frustration.
The physical body serves as a mirror to the spiritual body.
If dirt and germs inhabit the physical body long enough, they can fester into an illness. The same happens with the spiritual body. Because thoughts become things, then negative thinking manifests into negative actions. A spiritual sickness can develop and a root of bitterness then forms.
Don’t give up! There is hope! God has a solution for all things!
Don’t suppress emotions and issues. Address them. Clean them out!
A doctor cannot perform their best surgery when operating on a dirty body part. A surgeon thoroughly cleans the body part first for optimum restorative health.
The same principle is true when the body needs spiritual cleansing. God is the Great Physician. He will do a miracle at any time and any place. Still, quicker work is accomplished when we are spiritually clean.
Wash away the roots of bitterness:
If your spiritual body is “dirty,” then ask God to clean it! And He will!
*Ask God to pull out the root of bitterness.
*Ask Him to cleanse old thought patterns of offense, resentment, and hatred.
*Ask Jesus to clean out feelings of animosity, hostility, anger, and frustration. As each emotion rises up, ask Jesus to wash, erase, and flush them out!
*Ask God for forgiveness for yourself and the offender.
*Ask Jesus to refill all the empty spaces with the Holy Spirit and His Word. “Focus your thoughts on what is true, noble, righteous, pure, lovable or admirable, on some virtue or on something praiseworthy” (Philippians 4:8).
The enemy creates mountains out of molehills:
So, why wait?
Address issues and old thought patterns right now.
Satan is the father of confusion and the father of lies. Allowing bitter roots to grow and fester only empowers the enemy to enter, thereby enabling him to steal, kill, and destroy relationships.
The Bible says in Ephesians 4:26-27, don’t let the sun go down on your anger, instead “be angry (at sin—at immorality, at injustice, at ungodly behavior), yet do not sin; do not let your anger (cause you shame, nor allow it to) last until the sun goes down. And do not give the devil an opportunity (to lead you into sin by holding a grudge, or nurturing anger, or harboring resentment, or cultivating bitterness).”
New thought patterns bring new perspectives.
Allow God to do a mighty work in you today!
