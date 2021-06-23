Have you ever felt inadequate? Out of place? That the task in front of you is just too difficult to face?
You are not alone. God is the God who stretches us. He never does things that we can do on our own, because He is not in the business of sharing His glory. His ways are higher, His vision is greater, and His power is unlimited. He does not need us but wants to use us.
The biggest barrier though, is us. God wants us to overcome our reluctance so that we can experience Him in the fullness of surrender; our problem though, is our limited point of view.
Let me help you with some thoughts that can liberate you from a limited view of God and yourself.
• Human vision is based on building our own kingdom. God’s vision challenges us to build His Kingdom.
• Human vision is often based on what brings us delight. God’s vision reflects what brings Him delight.
• Human vision drives us to push ourselves to the limit for our own glory. God’s vision drives us to our knees in submission, humility and obedience for His glory.
There is not a person who does not want to live a life of purpose and meaning. We are compelled by the desire to make a difference and live a life of consequence.
To do that, though, we have to cross the barrier of reluctance. You must cross the barrier of you.
There is no greater example than Moses. He was one of the most reluctant leaders found in Scripture.
God visited him in a burning bush, gave him specific instructions, miraculous signs, the assistance of his older brother and still he struggled with hesitation, apprehension, and doubt.
We all have been there; the glory of what God is doing all around us is masked by the fear of our limited perspectives.
When Moses finally crossed the barrier of himself, he found a life filled with adventure as he was used by God to liberate His people.
This would have never been the case without the bold move of surrender to live for something greater than self.
God wants to use your life for His glory. He wants you to live out His vision.
The question is will you cross the barrier of yourself to enter the joy of living for Him?