When relatives act like a turkey on Turkey Day
Ah, Thanksgiving, a time for families to gather and give thanks for God’s many blessings. Most Thanksgiving celebrations are filled with delicious food and fun conversation, but what happens when a relative decides to act like a turkey instead of serving the turkey?
If you face a similar situation this Thanksgiving, ask yourself, what would Jesus do? He will NOT give us more than we can bear; He ALWAYS provides a way out as 1Corinthians 10:13 reads, “…God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”
If you are invited to a Thanksgiving gathering, you have choices.
God gave you free will.
You can choose to go to the gathering or not.
You can choose to sit by this turkey or not.
You can choose to stay or leave.
You can choose to leave in anger or leave graciously.
If the Thanksgiving gathering is held at your home, then take control of it.
Romans 14:21 reads, “It is better not to eat meat or drink wine or do anything else if it might cause another believer to stumble.” So, if adult beverages guarantee terrible turkey talk at the table, then stop it before it starts.
You have a choice.
You can choose to serve adult beverages or not.
The possible incidence of Covid-19 spread maybe your best excuse for reducing the number of turkeys who sit at your table this year.
It’s your home.
You can choose who gets invited and who doesn’t.
Don’t allow a turkey-of-a-guest ruin your day.
Life is too short.
Those who choose to come will still love and respect you and your decisions. And those who can’t celebrate without becoming a ‘wild turkey’ can choose to stay home.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!